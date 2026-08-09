Why keeping pythons as pets could land you in jail in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The trend of keeping pythons in residential homes has taken on a new dimension across various parts of the country after the reptiles sparked panic among residents, with several complaining that the snakes were preying on their livestock.

Furthermore, the animals have been causing commotion when brought into public spaces, despite some individuals using them as props during traditional dance performances.

Recently, videos and photos have gone viral on social media showing individuals keeping pythons at home, dancing with them publicly, or using them as attractions during various events.

Despite the growing trend, an investigation by The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, has revealed that keeping pythons and other wild animals cannot be done arbitrarily; it requires strict adherence to procedures and obtaining permits from relevant authorities.

However, it has emerged that many citizens remain unaware of the requirements for obtaining licences to keep these animals, the duties of the keeper, and their legally permissible uses, leading many to keep them illegally.

Python causes panic

On July 28, 2026, in the Kiponza area of Chamazi Ward, Temeke District, Dar es Salaam, a python being transported from Mipeko to the city centre for undisclosed activities escaped from a box.

It attempted to attack the motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) rider carrying the load, triggering widespread panic among residents.

An eyewitness to the incident, Ms Patricia Lyesia, said that even after rushing towards the python following the incident, it could not be located, leaving residents living in fear.

She noted that the incident has raised safety concerns since local children regularly use the open grounds to play football in the evenings.

“We tried burning the bush where it slithered, but we found no trace or hole it might have entered, leaving us in complete anxiety,” she said.

A motorcycle taxi driver operating in Mbande, Mr James Urio, said the young rider was handed the box to deliver to a destination without knowing its contents.

He speculated that loud radio music on the motorcycle might have agitated the python, causing it to break out.

“We were shocked at our stage to see the rider wrestling with a snake wrapped around his motorcycle. When it released its grip on the bike, it fled into the grass, where even burning the brush proved futile,” recounted Mr Urio.

Python keepers speak out

A python keeper from Kisarawe, Mr Nkokwe Batani, said he has been engaged in the practice for several years while abiding by the necessary legal regulations.

Mr Batani stated that he obtained approval from local authorities, adding that his decision to keep pythons stems from a lifelong passion for wildlife.

He maintained that he has never killed any of his pythons, except in a recent widely circulated video where a python invaded a goat pen and killed livestock.

“I have kept pythons for a long time. The video that circulated showed a wild python that broke into a goat pen and killed animals, which led residents to kill it,” he explained.

For his part, Mr Saidi Kubwakubwa from Tabora admitted to keeping pythons due to his rural environment, insisting it was not for commercial purposes.

He revealed that he has never sought formal authorisation, regarding the activity as part of his routine rural lifestyle rather than an economic enterprise.

“I keep them purely as ornamental pets. I do not hold a specific permit, nor do I engage in any commercial trade,” said Mr Kubwakubwa.

Arusha resident, Mr Sope John, said he keeps various snakes, including pythons, specifically to attract tourists visiting the region.

Tawa issues stern warning

Following these disclosures, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, contacted the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) to clarify the official procedures, safety measures, and legal penalties facing violators.

Tawa warned that anyone keeping pythons, parrots, monkeys, or any other wild animals without a valid licence is classified as a poacher under wildlife conservation laws.

Tawa senior conservation officer, Mr Proches Rongoma, emphasised that anyone wishing to keep wild animals must strictly adhere to statutory procedures.

He explained that the initial step requires submitting a formal application, registering, and securing a legal permit from the authority before acquiring any animal.

“For anyone to keep a python or any other wild animal as an ornamental pet, they must apply, undergo registration, and be issued a licence for formal recognition,” said Mr Rongoma.

He noted that the system enables the government to monitor the captive wildlife population, understand the rationale for keeping them, and ensure proper standards of animal care.

Mr Rongoma added that even licensed breeders authorised to rear pythons commercially must notify Tawa before harvesting or deploying the animals.

Breeders are required to specify the number of pythons intended for harvesting and their designated use to secure official clearance.

Mr Rongoma said when a python strays into human settlements and causes destruction, it is categorised as a problem or dangerous wild animal.

However, he cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands by killing such animals without notifying the relevant conservation authorities.

He highlighted that pythons are among the species permitted to be kept as ornamental wildlife, provided established legal frameworks are observed.

Other species allowed under permit include baboons, monkeys, parrots, tortoises, certain bird species, squirrels, and non-venomous snakes.

Tawa stressed that maintaining any such animals without valid authorisation constitutes a direct violation of wildlife conservation laws.

“Possessing a wild animal without a licence legally classifies one as a poacher. Penalties are determined based on the specific species and its statutory economic value,” warned Mr Rongoma.

Health experts warn of infection risks

Health experts have raised concerns over the health risks associated with keeping reptiles, warning that pythons and other snakes carry pathogens capable of infecting humans.

A wildlife veterinarian from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Jemma Lulo, stated that Salmonella bacteria are commonly harboured by reptiles.

She explained that the bacteria can spread through faeces, skin contact, or contaminated enclosures, posing health hazards to humans.

“Salmonella infection can cause severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, and dehydration,” cautioned Dr Lulo.

She advised animal keepers to practise strict hygiene, including washing hands thoroughly with soap after handling reptiles or cleaning their enclosures.

Dr Lulo also stressed that reptiles should never be allowed into kitchens or food preparation areas to prevent cross-contamination.

Echoing her concerns, veterinary doctor, Mr Noel John, emphasised that regular health checks for captive animals are vital for early detection of diseases and dangerous parasites.

He noted that animal housing must be sanitised frequently and waste disposed of safely to protect both human and animal health.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr Magoti Dotto, highlighted that zoonotic diseases, those transmissible from animals to humans, require heightened vigilance.

He advised keepers to wear protective gloves during enclosure maintenance, wash hands under running water, and strictly separate household utensils from equipment used in animal care.