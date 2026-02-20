Why real-time climate data is now crucial for smallholders

Dar es Salaam. As the Masika rains sweep across Tanzania, access to timely weather information and modern technology is becoming essential for safeguarding crops and supporting the country’s agricultural backbone.

For many smallholder farmers, the difference between a bumper harvest and a disappointing season often hinges on knowing what the weather will do next.

A farmer in Mbarali, Mr Thadeus Mpendakazi, said checking weather forecasts is now part of his daily routine. “Weather information helps us plan better. It guides us in choosing crops that can withstand dry spells or excessive rain,” he told The Citizen.

Mr Mpendakazi spoke during a partnership meeting involving the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), Norges Vel and the World Food Programme (WFP), focused on improving delivery of weather and climate information, particularly short-term forecasts such as 10-day outlooks. Participants discussed ways to ensure forecasts reach farmers promptly, in formats and languages they can understand.

Another farmer, Mr Justice John, said forecasts are practical tools that directly influence farming decisions. “A warning about delayed rains may prompt me to adjust planting dates. An alert about heavy rainfall gives me time to protect young crops or improve drainage,” he said.

TMA official, Mr Wilbert Muruke, emphasised that reliable weather information is key to protecting livelihoods and strengthening food security. “TMA will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure weather and climate information is accessible, simple to understand and useful in guiding decisions that build resilience in agriculture,” he said behalf of director general of TMA.

Forecast accuracy in Tanzania now exceeds 88 percent, with TMA using modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to enhance early warning systems for farmers and communities.

Country Manager for Norges Vel Tanzania, Ms Sesilia Jeremia, noted that engagement with farmers allows development partners to design practical and inclusive solutions.