Wema Sepetu and the hidden cost of online abuse against women

By Rose Reuben

For nearly two decades, Wema Sepetu has lived under the bright and unforgiving lights of fame.

From the moment she was crowned Miss Tanzania 2006, her name became part of Tanzania’s popular culture. She moved from the beauty pageant stage to acting, entrepreneurship, entertainment and social media influence. To many, she is a celebrity. To others, she is a symbol of beauty, resilience, controversy, reinvention and survival.

After years of public speculation, painful labels and relentless online commentary about her journey to motherhood, Wema Sepetu’s birth of a baby boy has become more than celebrity news.

But behind the glamour, applause, headlines and millions of online reactions lies a painful reality many women in public life face: fame can become a battleground.

For women like Wema, social media is not only a space for visibility, branding, business and connection. It is also a space where insults, rumours, body-shaming, moral policing, false information and personal attacks can spread within minutes.

This is the hidden face of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence, a form of abuse that is increasingly targeting women through phones, social media platforms, messaging apps, blogs and other digital spaces.

Wema’s public journey shows how women celebrities are often treated as public property. Their bodies are discussed without respect. Their relationships are judged without mercy. Their personal struggles become entertainment. Their mistakes are amplified, while their achievements are often reduced or ignored.

In the digital age, a woman’s fame can easily be turned against her.

Online abuse against women is not always understood as violence. Many people dismiss it as “just comments,” “normal celebrity life,” or “the price of being famous.” But words can wound. False rumours can damage reputations.

Online attacks can affect mental health, family relationships, business opportunities, public confidence and personal safety.

For women in the entertainment industry, the abuse is often gendered. They are attacked not only for what they do, but for who they are as women. They are judged for their clothes, body size, age, motherhood, relationships, marriage status, fertility and private choices.

This kind of abuse reflects a wider social problem in which women are expected to be visible, but not too powerful; admired, but not independent; successful, but still controlled by public expectations.

Wema Sepetu’s experience mirrors that of many women journalists, politicians, activists, artists, students and digital entrepreneurs not only in Tanzania but around the world. When women become visible online, they often face coordinated attacks meant to shame them into silence.

This is not just a personal issue. It is a gender equality issue. It is a freedom-of-expression issue. It is a media ethics issue. It is also a digital rights issue.

When a woman is bullied until she withdraws from online spaces, society loses her voice. When a female journalist is threatened for reporting the truth, the public loses information. When a woman politician is attacked with sexualised insults, democracy loses equal participation. When a young woman is blackmailed with private images, her education, dignity and future may be put at risk.

Online violence does not remain online. It follows women into their homes, workplaces, families and communities.

This is why the story of Wema Sepetu should not be reduced to entertainment gossip. It should open a serious national conversation about how Tanzania protects women and girls in digital spaces.

Technology has empowered women to build careers, speak out, mobilise communities, sell products, create art and tell their own stories. But without safety, justice and accountability, it can also be used to silence, shame and harm them.

There is a need for stronger public awareness of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence. Many women and girls do not know where to report abuse; they fear being blamed or are told to ignore threats, even when they are serious.

Silence protects perpetrators.

Tanzania needs stronger survivor-centred reporting, digital safety education, responsible media coverage and coordinated action among law enforcement, regulators, civil society, schools, media houses and technology platforms.

Freedom of expression is not freedom to abuse. People should stop sharing harmful content, support victims and report abuse.

Wema Sepetu’s story reminds us that women in the public eye are human beings with dignity and rights. Visibility should never become an excuse for cruelty.

As Tanzania embraces digital transformation, the safety of women and girls must remain central. A safer internet is about justice, respect, accountability and equality.

When fame becomes a battleground, society must ask: are we using technology to empower women, or turning it into another weapon against them?