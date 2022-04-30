Why wildfires pose a threat to the future of tree farming

By Mary Sanyiwa More by this Author

Mufindi. Bushfires are threatening the future of tree farming in Mufindi District, Iringa Region and farmers say government intervention remains their only hope.

Many have incurred huge losses and some have been considering switching to less risky ventures.

Tree farmers in the district voiced their concerns during the launch of the distribution exercise of one million trees to farmers in Ihundi Division, which involved some government institutions.

Farmers say tree farming improves their livelihoods but complain that wildfires have been hampering their efforts to kick out poverty.

They propose enactment of laws to protect tree farms and suggest that heavier penalties should be imposed on the perpetrators while those providing information on the culprits should be rewarded and victims compensated.

A tree farmer in the district, Bertha Kihimila says government should intervene to reduce the preventable losses caused by forest fires.

“Fire incidents in September and November last year destroyed several hectares of tree farms. The incidents were the worst in the history of Mufindi,” she says.

Bertha says apart from prioritising the Sao Hill plantations, government should also pay attention to farms belonging to individual farmers so that the nation can benefit from the annual distribution of tree seedlings to these farmers that is done by the Tanzania Forestry Services Agency (TFS) through Sao Hill.

“We are thankful to Sao Hill for distributing free tree seedlings to us as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Tree farming significantly contributes to our development for we are able to construct modern houses as well as funding our children’s education,” she notes.

Bertha suggests that during the seedlings distribution process, Sao Hill should consider giving farmers the number of seedlings they need to enable them achive their goals.

“For instance, my requirement this time was 5,000 seedlings, but I only received 1,000 seedlings,” she notes.

Her sentiment was echoed by Joseph Rusema who like Bertha believes government can control fire outbreaks by imposing heavy penalties on the perpetrators.

“Laws should be enacted to impose stern punishment to those found guilty of starting the bushfires. If possible, they should be charged with economic sabotage because their acts directly affect the economy of individual farmers and that of the nation at large,” he says.

He suggests rewarding residents who would report perpetrators of bushfire incidents in the district and the region at large .

“Compensation for those seriously affected should also be considered depending on the level of investment made by the poor farmers who are ultimately turned poorer,” he suggests.

The Sao Hill chief tree farm conservationist, Lucas Sabida says last year alone, 1,200 hectares of trees were burnt at different times out of 6,000 hectares planted with trees.

He says the objective of distributing the Sh300 million seedlings to residents is to increase cooperation with citizens and to improve their income through tree farming.

“Our initiative aims at increasing hectares under tree farming, something that will ultimately reduce incidents of fire outbreaks especially when citizens and the farm owned by the government work together to preserve the tree farms,” says Sabida.

According to him, the exercise was also implemented to ensure raw materials from trees are available in large quantities to support the country’s development and that they are sustainable for the present and future generations.

“The seedlings distributed to farmers come from our nurseries located in Irundi, Usokami and Mgololo Divisions that collectively produce an average of six to seven million seedlings annually,” he shares.

The Sao Hill farm produces one million tree seedlings annually for distribution to the community and government institutions for planting in their respective farms.

He says Sao Hill distributed five million trees worth Sh1.5 billion between 2016/2017 and 2020/2021 financial years.

“The sector’s contribution to the economy stands at 3.5 per cent although some people are reluctant to provide data on their tree farm ownership and business in the sector,” says Sabida.

According to him, a total of Sh213.6 billion equal to 43 per cent in a year was generated at the Sao Hill farm in the five-year period between 2016/2017 and 2020/2021.

A senior tree development conservationist, Tebby Yoram says his office has implemented conservation awareness campaigns in 62 villages surrounding the forest, which is another objective of distributing the tree seedlings to the villagers.

“Mostly the variety distributed to farmers is known as the needle, which is produced by the farm in large quantities,” he says.

He says residents engaging in tree farming in surrounding villages should abide by best farming practices and guidelines in order to benefit from tree farming.

He says from the trees grown, different products are produced including logs, timber and special logs used for industrial manufacturing of paper and electricity poles.

He reminds farmers that the needle variety is usually ready for harvest 18 years after planting, whereas eucalyptus requires 13 years to mature.

Deputy conservationist in the Irundi Division, Mr Leodgar Mushi calls upon farmers to join hands in protecting the farms against fire outbreak incidents.

Mufindi District Commissioner, Mr Saad Mtambule insists that farmers should abide by tree planting guidelines provided by experts especially those from the Sao Hill farm.

He says his district is collaborating with regional authorities to ensure fire incidents become history so that farmers can benefit from their investments.

“Your responsibility will be to ensure that planted trees are well kept and the farms well weeded and clean. This will reduce fire impact whenever it breaks out accidentally,” he tells farmers.

Apart from distributing free tree seedlings to farmers, the District Commissioner says the Sao Hill farm has significantly contributed in job creation through factories operating in the district.

According to him, available statistics show that at least 6,000 people have been employed in the factories, therefore sustaining themselves in their basic needs and significantly adding to the country’s economy.