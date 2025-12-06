Underperforming public entities face possible merger or dissolution

Dar es Salaam. The government has issued a stern warning to underperforming public entities, cautioning that they risk being merged or dissolved should they fail to take urgent steps to improve their performance.
The warning was delivered on Friday, December 5, 2025, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, during his visit to the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) in Dar es Salaam.
Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with OTR management, led by Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu, Prof Mkumbo said it was unacceptable that several public enterprises continued to deliver minimal dividends despite substantial government investment.