Xiaomi launches “Festival Vybes Promotion” with a month of rewards across Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Technology firm, Xiaomi has unveiled its end-of-year campaign, “Xiaomi Festival Vybes,” which will run from 24 November to 24 December 2025.

The promotion features a blend of in-store and online rewards, giving customers added motivation to upgrade their devices during the festive season.

According to the company, Xiaomi Fest Vybes is designed to appreciate customers by offering instant gifts as soon as they walk into partner stores.

Throughout the one-month promotion, shoppers will receive rewards such as smartwatches and earbuds when purchasing selected Xiaomi smartphones.

Customers buying the Redmi 15 will receive a smartwatch, while those purchasing the Redmi Note 14 Series or Redmi 15C will be given free earbuds. Buyers of the Redmi A5 will receive a special Christmas-themed cup instantly.

In addition to the in-store rewards, every smartphone purchased at a Xiaomi partner outlet will automatically enter the customer into the grand festive draws.

Winners will stand a chance to take home premium Xiaomi devices, including the Xiaomi 15T, models from the Redmi Note 14 Series, the Redmi Pad 2 (4G), smartwatches and earbuds.

The draws will be streamed live on Xiaomi’s Facebook and Instagram pages on 12, 18 and 23 December 2025.

Xiaomi stated that the Fest Vybes campaign aims to create a lively shopping experience across all partner stores nationwide. Shoppers are expected to enjoy a warm and energetic festive atmosphere throughout the period.