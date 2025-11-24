Bank supports free diabetes screening

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank has stepped up efforts to promote early detection of diabetes in attempt to address the disease across Tanzania, particularly among working-age adults.

The lender partnered with the Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA) in marking this year’s World Diabetes Day, held under the theme Diabetes and Wellbeing in the Workplace.

To reinforce the importance of early screening, Exim Bank conducted free diabetes tests for its employees and customers.

The exercise, supported by specialists from the TDA, assessed lifestyle habits, measured BMI, monitored blood pressure and tested blood sugar levels using glucometers.

The bank’s head of marketing and communications, Mr Stanley Kafu, said the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of its staff and clients.

“Our employees and customers are at the centre of everything we do. Health is a crucial foundation of wellbeing and productivity,” he said.

“By providing these tests, we aim to equip them with the knowledge they need to prevent or manage diabetes and its associated risks.”

He added that all tests were conducted by qualified professionals and in strict confidence.

The screenings formed part of the bank’s broader Exim Cares programme.

This year the programme has also supported mental health services for children at Muhimbili National Hospital, organised blood donation drives, donated medical equipment, and partnered with the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) to offer health education.

Mr Kafu said the bank views its corporate social responsibility as extending beyond financial empowerment to include supporting national health priorities.