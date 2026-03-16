Yas hosts iftar for over 1,000 students in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. Yas Tanzania has hosted a special iftar gathering for more than 1,000 students from Sumait University and the Karume Institute of Science and Technology as part of its community outreach activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, held on the Sumait University campus on March 11, brought together students, lecturers and representatives from the telecommunications company in a communal setting aimed at promoting unity and shared values.

Speaking during the gathering, Aziz Said Ali, Yas Tanzania’s Zonal Director for Zanzibar, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to engaging with communities and supporting young people.

“This is more than a social gathering. It is part of our responsibility to the communities around us. These young people represent the country’s future, and we are honoured to share this moment with them,” he said.

Mr Ali noted that Ramadan provides an opportunity to promote values such as generosity, reflection and solidarity—principles the company seeks to encourage through its community initiatives across the country.

Also speaking at the event, Salum Abdurahman Salum, Director of Human Resources at Sumait University, commended Yas and its digital financial services platform Mixx by Yas for their continued engagement with students in Zanzibar.

“On behalf of Sumait University, I thank Yas and Mixx for their generosity in hosting this iftar for our students and those from the Karume Institute. This gesture is greatly appreciated by our academic community,” he said.

The evening concluded with students and guests breaking the fast together, symbolising the spirit of unity, peace and togetherness that characterises Ramadan.