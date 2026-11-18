Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company Yas Tanzania has launched a three-month promotional campaign offering customers cash prizes, smartphones and a new car worth Sh100 million as the grand prize.

Dubbed Magifti ya Viwango, the campaign was launched on November 17, 2026, as part of celebrations marking a year of the company's Mwaka wa Viwango initiative.

Under the promotion, customers stand a chance to win Sh1 million daily, an iPhone 18 every week and Sh10 million every month. Other prizes include special festive cash awards of Sh10 million and Sh5 million.

Speaking at the launch, Yas Chief Technical and Information Officer Emmanuel Mallya said the campaign builds on the company's investment of more than Sh1.2 trillion in network infrastructure.

He said the investment had supported improvements in network coverage, capacity and resilience, with the company operating more than 4,900 towers and expanding its 5G coverage.

Yas Chief Business Officer Norman Kiondo said reliable connectivity and digital solutions were increasingly important in helping businesses improve efficiency, competitiveness and growth.

Meanwhile, Customer Experience Director Mwangaza Matotola said the promotion was aimed at appreciating customers for their continued support.

Customers can participate by purchasing bundles through the Yas App, USSD menu (*147*00#) or Yas Rusha. Eligible fibre internet bill payments, device loan repayments and registration on the Yas App also earn entries into the draw.

Matotola said the more eligible purchases and payments customers make, the greater their chances of winning.