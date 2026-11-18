







The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will officially launch its coordination offices for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam on November 25, following the relocation of the tournament’s coordination operations from Nairobi, Kenya, to Tanzania.

Related Football CAF moves AFCON 2027 coordination headquarters from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam

The launch is expected to bring CAF officials to Dar es Salaam as preparations gather pace for the continental tournament, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) Secretary General Neema Msitha confirmed the November 25 launch, saying CAF officials are expected to attend the ceremony.

Msitha said the launch would formally establish Dar es Salaam as the base for coordinating key activities ahead of the tournament, although the relocation itself does not mean Tanzania has been guaranteed the opening match or final.

The Tanzanian government has provided office space for CAF on the second floor of a building housing a branch office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in Posta, Dar es Salaam.

The offices have reportedly started handling coordination activities, with the November 25 ceremony set to mark their official launch.

The relocation places Tanzania at the centre of preparations for an event that will involve three host countries, 24 national teams and several host cities. Coordination will be essential in areas including competition management, security, transport, accommodation, logistics, marketing, media and broadcasting.

CAF has not publicly explained why it moved the coordination offices from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam. However, reports have suggested that the working environment in Tanzania and challenges surrounding football administration in Kenya may have influenced the decision. These claims have not been confirmed by CAF and should not be treated as the official reasons for the relocation.

The development is nevertheless significant for Tanzania as it continues preparations to host the tournament alongside its regional partners.

The country is working on several stadium and training facility projects, including improvements at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar and facilities in Arusha and Dodoma.

The preparations also involve upgrading training grounds, accommodation, transport networks and other infrastructure required to host teams, officials, supporters and international media.

For the three co-hosts, the coordination offices will provide an important link between CAF and the local organising structures as they work towards delivering the tournament.

Tanzania's hosting responsibilities will extend beyond providing match venues. The country will also need to demonstrate readiness in security, hospitality, transport and other operational areas required by CAF.