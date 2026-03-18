Yas named Tanzania’s fastest mobile network for third consecutive year

Dar es Salaam. Yas Tanzania has been recognised as Tanzania’s fastest mobile network for the third year in a row, underscoring its growing dominance in the country’s telecommunications sector.

The company received the 2026 Ookla Speedtest Award during the Mobile World Congress 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain—one of the world’s leading technology gatherings.

The award, issued by Ookla, is based on millions of consumer-initiated tests conducted via its Speedtest platform, which evaluates real-world network performance, including download and upload speeds across mobile operators.

During the assessment period, Yas recorded the highest overall Speed Score, outperforming its competitors in the Tanzanian market.

Speaking on the achievement, Pierre Canton, Chief Executive Officer of Yas Tanzania, said the recognition reflects sustained investments in network infrastructure aimed at improving digital connectivity across the country.

“Winning the Ookla Speedtest Award for the third consecutive year is a proud milestone that cements our position as a benchmark for mobile network performance in Tanzania,” he said.

He added that the company has significantly expanded its infrastructure in recent years, delivering what it describes as the widest 4G network coverage and a rapidly growing 5G footprint nationwide.

According to the company, continued investment in network expansion and modernisation has strengthened connectivity across both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar through the rollout of new sites, upgrades to existing infrastructure and deployment of advanced technologies.

Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, said the repeated recognition reflects Yas’s leadership in delivering high-performance mobile services.

“Speedtest Awards are based on rigorous and unbiased testing, making this achievement particularly significant. It demonstrates Yas’s commitment to providing industry-leading network performance to its customers,” he said.

Industry analysts say faster and more reliable mobile networks are increasingly critical in supporting Tanzania’s digital economy, enabling improved access to online education, financial services, entertainment and business tools.

With strong 4G coverage and expanding 5G services in key areas, Yas says it is positioning itself to meet growing demand for high-speed data while supporting the country’s broader digital transformation agenda