Yas opens new Paje store to expand digital services in Zanzibar

Paje. Telecommunications company Yas has officially opened a new retail outlet in Paje, Unguja South Region, as part of its wider strategy to expand access to communication services and digital solutions across Zanzibar.

The new store is expected to serve residents of Paje and surrounding communities, reinforcing Yas’ commitment to bringing essential services closer to customers while strengthening its role as a digital enabler.

Speaking at the launch, South Unguja District Administrative Secretary Mbaraka Omar Kasongo said the investment signalled both economic and social progress for the area.

“The opening of the Yas store in Paje is a positive development for our district,” he said. “It provides residents with more convenient access to modern communication services. We commend this investment and expect its benefits to reach the wider community, entrepreneurs and the telecommunications sector in Zanzibar.”

Yas Zanzibar Zonal Director Aziz Said Ali said the new outlet complements the company’s ongoing investments in network expansion and service quality across the islands.

“We have continued to invest significantly in expanding and upgrading our 4G and 5G network in Zanzibar, positioning Yas as the fastest and most reliable network in the isles,” he said. “The opening of the Paje store reflects our commitment to providing accessible, convenient and high-quality services that meet the growing communication needs of residents.”

Yas Director of Customer Experience and Operations Mwangaza Matotola said the Paje outlet brings the total number of Yas stores in Zanzibar to seven, with more than 500 outlets operating nationwide.

“This store responds directly to the needs of Paje residents who require fast and easily accessible services,” she said. “Our focus is to ensure every customer receives professional support, clear guidance and efficient resolution of service-related issues.”

She added that Yas and its mobile money platform, Mixx, continue to support customers through multiple service channels, including the 100 customer care line and digital platforms, to ensure round-the-clock assistance.

As the company marks its first anniversary, Yas is also running its One-Year Celebration Campaign, which includes daily prizes of Sh1 million, weekly prizes of Sh5 million, trips to Dubai for 10 winners and a grand prize of Sh100 million.