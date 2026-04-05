ACT Wazalendo condemns TCRA suspension of Jambo TV, calls it a threat to press freedom

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has condemned the decision by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to suspend the licence of online television channel Jambo TV, describing the move as a threat to press freedom in the country.

TCRA announced the suspension of Jambo TV’s operating licence on April 2, 2026, citing content that it claimed was unverified and misleading.

The authority stated that the content misrepresented events occurring in the country and the anticipated outcomes of investigations following the October 2025 general elections, contrary to the Online Content Regulations of 2020 and their amendments in 2022 and 2025.

According to TCRA, Jambo TV had four consecutive legal violations in the past six months, dating back to September 2025, prompting a 90-day suspension.

In response, ACT Wazalendo issued a statement on Saturday, April 3, 2026, through the party’s Deputy Secretary for Information, Outreach and Public Relations, Shangwe Ayo, condemning the action as a violation of freedom of opinion.

The party described the suspension as part of what it called ongoing government suppression of media freedom, aimed at silencing reports that could spark debate on sensitive national issues.

"We see this action not only as an infringement on press freedom but also as raising questions about the government’s commitment to protecting constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights,” the statement reads.

ACT Wazalendo also stressed that alleged election-related killings should not be concealed, as they directly affect citizens and leave families grieving for lost loved ones.

The party warned that the closure of media outlets has wide-ranging consequences, including denying the public access to information and opinion, as well as affecting employment opportunities for young people who depend on the media sector for income.

ACT Wazalendo called on the government to reverse the decision and reinstate Jambo TV’s licence unconditionally, while urging Tanzanians to stand together in defending the principles of justice and freedom of expression.