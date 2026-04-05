Police warn rumour-mongers over claims of men losing genitals, five killed

Dar es Salaam. The Police Force has warned social media users spreading false rumours that men lose their private parts after being tapped on the shoulder, saying the claims have no scientific basis and have already led to the deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), David Misime, said the force has launched investigations and an intensive manhunt for those who initiated and circulated the rumour.

He said the rumour has surfaced in the regions of Songwe, Mbeya, and Dar es Salaam, fuelled by superstitious beliefs and public panic, a situation that has led to some individuals being attacked over the allegations.

“We emphasise that these reports have no truth whatsoever. Medical examinations have established that those claiming to have lost their private parts were found to be completely normal,” said Mr Misime.

According to the statement, the first incidents were reported on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in the area of Tunduma in Songwe Region, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving two others injured.

Later, he said similar incidents were reported in the area of Makongolosi in Mbeya City, where two people were injured, before spreading to the areas of Kimara Mwisho and Mbezi Shule in Dar es Salaam on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Police said that on Saturday, April 4, 2026, two new incidents were also reported in Mbeya Region that left two people injured, while doctors confirmed there were no physical changes among those alleged to have been subjected to such acts.

Mr Misime warned that any person found to be involved in spreading the rumours or inciting violence would face strict legal action.

He called on the public to stop believing and circulating unverified information and instead report incidents to law enforcement authorities so that appropriate action can be taken.