CRJE pays tribute to Chinese experts who built Tazara railway

Dar es Salaam. CRJE (East Africa) Ltd joined other Chinese and Tanzanian stakeholders to pay tribute to Chinese experts who devoted their lives to the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara), in a solemn Qingming memorial ceremony that highlighted the sacrifices made in building one of Africa’s most significant infrastructure projects.

The memorial served as a poignant reminder of the dedication of the engineers and workers who left their homes and families to contribute to the development of Tanzania and the wider region.

Many lost their lives during the demanding construction of the railway, which remains a powerful symbol of cooperation between Tanzania and China.

Constructed in the 1970s, the Tazara Railway connected Tanzania and Zambia, providing a vital transport link for landlocked countries in southern Africa.

The project played a strategic role in supporting economic independence at a time when both countries sought to reduce reliance on colonial-era trade routes.

The Chinese government, under the leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, offered financial and technical support for the ambitious project.

Thousands of Chinese experts and workers travelled to Africa to help construct the railway, overcoming harsh terrain, limited infrastructure, and challenging working conditions.

Participants at the memorial reflected on the historical significance of the railway and the enduring partnership between Tanzania and China.

“I remember the stories my father used to tell me about the Chinese engineers who worked on the railway,” said John William, a Tanzanian, employed by Tazara.

“They were dedicated and hardworking, and they truly believed in the project. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices,” added Mr William.

A Chinese employee of the railway, Mr Li Yuanhang, said the project continues to represent strong ties between the two nations.

“I am proud to work alongside Tanzanian colleagues who share our commitment to the railway. Tazara is a symbol of friendship and cooperation, and I am confident that together we can achieve even greater progress,” he said.

Mr Li said the ceremony honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in building the railway.

“Their dedication and commitment are a testament to the strong relationship between China and Tanzania. We will continue to build on their legacy by promoting cooperation, mutual benefit, and sustainable development in the region,” said Li.

Tanzanian employees of CRJE (East Africa) Ltd also shared their reflections on the significance of the occasion.

Ms Happy Kiula said the railway demonstrated the value of teamwork and shared goals, “I am proud to be part of a team that values cooperation and friendship. The Tazara Railway shows what can be achieved when people work together towards a common purpose.”

Ms Elizabeth Mubiligi said working alongside Chinese colleagues had provided valuable experience and strengthened professional relationships.

“I have learned a great deal from my colleagues, and I appreciate the opportunity to work on projects that benefit our communities. The spirit of the Tazara lives on, and I am committed to contributing to its legacy,” she said.

Ms Glory Mbise described the railway as a lasting example of determination and partnership, “I am proud to be part of an organisation that is committed to building on this legacy and supporting sustainable development in Tanzania and across the region.”

The ceremony also highlighted the historical contribution of China Railway Construction Engineering Group East Africa, a sister company of CRJE (East Africa) Ltd, to the development of the railway.

Beginning in 1969, the company deployed more than 1,100 personnel to support the construction of locomotive depots, 93 station buildings, and other key facilities along the railway line.

After completion, some staff remained in Tanzania to assist operations and later expanded into wider infrastructure development.

Today, CRJE continues supporting infrastructure growth, drawing inspiration from the Tazara Railway legacy.