Yas opens new shop in Kahama as demand for digital services grows

Kahama. Yas Tanzania has opened a new shop in Kahama to bring mobile, internet and financial services closer to residents and businesses as economic activity in the municipality continues to grow.

The shop provides customers with face-to-face support for mobile services, internet connections, devices and financial transactions through Mixx.

The new outlet is also expected to benefit traders and other businesses that rely on mobile and digital services, giving them easier access to customer support and reducing the need to travel for assistance.

Speaking at the opening, Kahama Municipal Mayor Mataluma Kaniki said the investment comes at a time when mining, agriculture and trade are expanding in the municipality.

He said such investments could benefit the wider local economy through job creation and increased business activity.

“When we attract investments like this, the benefits go beyond the services offered. They also create jobs, support nearby businesses and contribute to our municipality’s economy,” he said.

Yas Tanzania Director of Customer Experience and Operations Mwangaza Matotola said the new shop was opened to make the company’s services and customer support more accessible to customers in Kahama.

She said the outlet is part of a network of more than 557 Yas shops across the country, where customers can access assistance with mobile lines, internet services, devices and financial services.

Ms Matotola said the expansion of the shop network is taking place alongside Yas’s investment of more than Sh1.2 trillion in infrastructure and services across Tanzania.