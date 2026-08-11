Yas wins two awards at TEHAMA Awards 2026

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company Yas has won two awards at the TEHAMA Awards 2026, including Best National ISP for the second consecutive year, recognising its continued investment in reliable internet connectivity across Tanzania.

The company also won the ICT for Environmental Conservation award, which recognises the use of technology in supporting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The awards were presented on the evening of August 9, 2026, at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam during a ceremony that brought together stakeholders from Tanzania’s ICT and digital financial services sectors. The Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki (MP), was the guest of honour.

Commenting on the recognition, Yas Business Chief Officer, Norman Kiondo said the company would continue investing in infrastructure and technology to expand connectivity and enable more Tanzanians to benefit from opportunities presented by the growing digital economy.

“Internet connectivity has become an important part of our day-to-day activities. People rely on it to do business, work, learn, access services and stay connected. Our commitment is to continue building a quality network that connects Tanzanians and unlocks more digital opportunities wherever they are,” Kiondo said.

He said winning the Best National ISP award for the second year running underlines the growing importance of reliable internet services as more Tanzanians embrace digital platforms to access essential services.

Kiondo added that the ICT for Environmental Conservation award would further encourage Yas to explore how technology can support environmental conservation and contribute to Tanzania’s sustainable development agenda.

According to the company, its long-term focus is to remain a digital ally to Tanzanians by expanding connectivity and enabling people to make greater use of technology in their daily lives.