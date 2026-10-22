Young Africans call for meaningful role in climate negotiations

Dar es Salaam. African youth are calling for a stronger role in global climate negotiations, saying their participation must go beyond attending meetings to influencing decisions that shape the continent’s future.

The call comes as 61 young people from 17 African countries complete training aimed at strengthening their capacity to engage in international climate negotiations and advocate for Africa’s interests.

The participants say young people must be better prepared to influence climate policies, access funding opportunities and ensure that decisions made at international forums translate into tangible benefits for African communities.

Dr Abbas Salum Kitogo, Practice Specialist for Energy, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tanzania, said the training was designed to equip young people with the knowledge and practical skills needed to influence decisions and deliver results.

He outlined four key priorities: preparing young people to understand climate negotiation priorities, enabling them to communicate effectively and influence outcomes, building partnerships and networks, and translating knowledge into practical action.

“We want young people to be informed and prepared, understand priorities, speak with purpose to influence outcomes, build partnerships and networks, and translate knowledge into practice to change people’s lives,” he said.

Dr Kitogo said 45 of the 61 participants were Tanzanians from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. He added that the participants had been selected on merit, particularly in recognition of their efforts and involvement in climate change issues.

He said the training brought together a select group of young people to strengthen their capacity to contribute meaningfully to climate discussions, noting that knowledge must be accompanied by action, determination and the sharing of experience among participants.

Bestina Gunje, a youth development officer at the Ministry of Youth, said meaningful youth participation was essential in discussions on climate change, including the transition to cleaner and more sustainable economies and carbon trading.

She stressed that commitments made at international climate meetings must be translated into practical measures, particularly as countries prepare for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

“Tanzania, like other countries, is experiencing the impacts of climate change. The ministry recognises the importance of young people participating in these critical discussions so that they can speak for the interests of our country and Africa as a whole,” she said.

Sarah Pima, executive director of the Human Dignity and Environmental Care Foundation (HUDEFO) and one of the programme’s coordinators, said stronger youth participation was necessary to improve Africa’s representation in international climate negotiations.

She said young Africans needed greater access to financial support to participate in climate processes, arguing that limited resources could constrain their ability to contribute to discussions that directly affect their future.

Pima also identified critical minerals and carbon trading as emerging issues requiring greater attention from young people, given their implications for Africa’s natural resources and economic development.

She said equipping young people to understand these issues would help them engage more effectively in negotiations and advocate for decisions that reflect the continent’s priorities.

For Deon Shekuza, a participant from Namibia, youth involvement is also important in advancing Africa’s long-term development ambitions, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

He said young people had a particular stake in ensuring that development strategies delivered meaningful results because they would live with their consequences for decades to come.

Shekuza also questioned whether projects financed by external partners always reflected the priorities of African communities.

“Participation is important for Africa’s benefit. We see that many of those providing funding are not Africans, so when implementing projects, we must ask ourselves: whose agenda are we serving?” he said.

He described the training as an important starting point for enabling young Africans to identify and advance priorities that directly affect their communities.

Sabrina Soud, executive director of Zanzibar-based Thamini Jamii Organization, said continued engagement among young people was necessary to sustain the momentum generated by the training.

She said building connections across countries would help young people develop common positions and work collectively to support their governments in addressing climate challenges.

“We will build together and speak with one voice in supporting our governments and our continent for the well-being of our communities,” she said.