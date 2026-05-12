Initiative seeks to empower the youth

Dodoma. An initiative aimed at empowering Tanzanians to actively participate in major national projects, including oil and gas operations, has been launched through the training of 30 youths in a specialised orbital welding programme.

Upon completing the training, participants are expected to contribute to the growth of the country’s oil and gas sector and support broader economic development.

The programme was launched yesterday at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) in Dodoma.

The high-precision technical programme seeks to equip 30 Tanzanian welders with world-class skills, positioning the local workforce at the forefront of global energy and infrastructure standards.

It is a product of collaboration between the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), Veta and leading pipeline manufacturer and pipe supplier, Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd (PCK).

The programme, which aligns with EACOP’s local content vision, will certify participants to international welding standards, and promote economic growth and industrialisation by enhancing the skills of Tanzanians.

Speaking during the launch, EACOP local content training and capacity-building lead, Ms Martha Makoi, said the programme was a key pillar of EACOP’s commitment to leaving a lasting professional legacy in Tanzania.

“By certifying these candidates to meet international welding standards, we are building a world-class Tanzanian workforce,” she said.

She said the 21-day intensive programme, led by an International Welding Engineer (IWE), will run through June 2026, marking a major step towards self-sufficiency in Tanzania’s specialised engineering sector.

Orbital welding is a specialised automated technology essential for high-pressure systems and critical infrastructure.

As Tanzania continues expanding its industrial footprint, the ability of local technicians to operate the technology remains vital for national industrial development.

By awarding participants international certifications upon completion, they will qualify for high-level roles both locally and internationally.

The capacity-building programme is being facilitated by a leading local content and skills development strategy firm based in Tanzania, Small Enterprise Supplier Development Corporation (SESDCorp).