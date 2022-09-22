Zanzibar investigates apparent same sex proposal at the beach

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities says it is investigating an incident which happened at one of the isles's beaches.



The incident in question involves an apparent gay proposal where a foreigner (man) was seen at one of the beaches in the isles proposing to his fellow man in an open same-sex relationship.

Also Read: Tourism commission, Zanzibar hotel responds to sexual assault allegations by Nigerian woman



The ministry, through Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT), has condemned the act saying it promotes same-sex partnerships. The government further added tha stern action will be taken against all who organized, managed and were involved in the event which goes against Zanzibar’s values and culture.



The video, which went viral on social media, shows two foreigners whose nationality is yet to be identified a beach which according to the ministry, is the The Loop Hotel at Jambiani in Unguja Southern region.



The video, recorded in broad daylight, shows one man down on one knee, proposing to his partner. He later stands and they proceed to hold each other. The event was also witnessed by other people in the isles.



The ministry says the incident is contrary to laws of Zanzibar.