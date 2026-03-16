Zanzibar President commends Yas for advancing digital, social development

Unguja. President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has commended Yas Tanzania and its digital financial services platform Mixx by Yas for their role in supporting the islands’ digital transformation and economic growth.

The message was delivered on his behalf by Hamza Hassan Juma, Minister of State in the Second Vice President’s Office, during an iftar dinner hosted by the company in Zanzibar on March 12.

Speaking at the event, Mr Juma said the company’s investments in network expansion, digital financial services and community initiatives align with the government’s efforts to build a modern and inclusive digital economy.

“The government values the role of private-sector partners who support our national vision for a digitally empowered Zanzibar,” he said, noting that the company’s initiatives have strengthened connectivity and expanded access to digital services across the islands.

The gathering also marked the announcement of a social initiative by Yas Tanzania to provide health insurance coverage for 200 children from vulnerable communities in Zanzibar.

The initiative was welcomed by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Speaking during the event, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Abeida Rashid Abdallah, said the support would help improve access to essential healthcare services for children in need.

“By providing health insurance to 200 children from vulnerable communities, the company has given these young people access to essential medical support and the opportunity to grow up healthy and confident,” she said.

The iftar dinner brought together government leaders, representatives from key institutions, business partners, customers and members of the media to review progress since the launch of the Yas and Mixx brands in Tanzania a year ago.

In his keynote address, Pierre Canton-Bacara, Chief Executive Officer of Yas Tanzania, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Zanzibar through investments in digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and community development programmes.

He noted that the company operates what it describes as Tanzania’s fastest and widest 4G and 5G network, providing improved access to digital services, educational resources, business tools and global markets.

“Zanzibar holds a special place in our growth journey. Our work here goes beyond connectivity; it is about creating opportunities for individuals, households and businesses,” he said.

Mr Canton-Bacara said the company is working closely with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to support the continued growth of the islands’ digital economy.

Among the initiatives highlighted were the ongoing deployment of new telecommunications towers in partnership with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund to expand coverage in underserved areas, as well as plans to roll out fibre connectivity to homes, institutions and businesses.

The company is also supporting the digitisation of public services through the Mixx super app, including school fee payments, parking payments, revenue services and healthcare payments.

In the agriculture sector, Yas and Mixx have partnered with the Zanzibar State Trading Corporation to introduce digital payment systems for more than 10,000 clove farmers. Over Sh48 billion has already been disbursed to farmers through the platform, alongside Sh350 million in health coverage under the Afya Mkulima programme and the planting of 25,000 clove seedlings.

According to the company, more than 25,000 Zanzibaris currently earn a livelihood within the Yas and Mixx ecosystem as agents, service providers and digital entrepreneurs.

Yas has also expanded support for education and healthcare by providing free internet connectivity to 52 schools, benefiting over 31,000 students, and organising free eye-care medical camps that have offered specialist consultations and treatment to thousands of residents.

Mr Canton-Bacara thanked stakeholders for their continued trust and partnership, expressing optimism about the company’s role in supporting Zanzibar’s digital future while extending Ramadan and Eid greetings to the community.