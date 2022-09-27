Simba and Manchester United fan wins Sh49.8 million through 10bet

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Derick Mustafa, a resident of Dar es Salaam has won Sh49.8 million after predicting 14 football league matches precisely using 10bet, a global recognised sports betting platform.

Mustafa, a Simba Sports Club and Manchester United fun said it was not an easy task to make such predictions.

He said the match that gave him the toughest time was between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol. “This was a UEFA Europa League game played on September 15, this month, where Manchester United won 2-0 at the away venue ,” he said.

According to Mustafa, the two teams were rated equally and this made it hard for him to decide.“I used my experience in betting and predicted the precise result. I am happy to be the first big 10bet winner in Tanzania, after only betting with the company for seven months,” said Mustafa.

He explained that he will use the money to improve his small business and expand his marketing network.

“I have to be very keen when investing the money into any business, because when you have the cash in hand alot of plans comes into your head on where to invest,” he said.

According to 10bet Tanzania marketing manager George Abdulrahman, Mustafa was the first person in the country to win millions through the betting firm. He said 10bet has multi- bet bonus of 1000 percent that enables a bettor to earn bonuses of up to 1,000 percent on their winnings.

“Mustafa managed to place a huge combo bet and walked away with Sh49.8m. At 10bet, every edge-of-the-seat event, every action-packed game and promotion is designed with the bettor in mind,” he said.

According to him, at 10bet, they were all about the bettor and outstanding odds where one can join and win big,” said Abdulrahman.