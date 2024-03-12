Arusha’s Stadium proposed to be named after Samia Suluhu Hassan

Dar es Salaam. A new state-of-the-art stadium, which is to be constructed in Arusha region, will expectedly be named after Samia Suluhu Hassan in honor of the sitting President.

Speaking during a special programme hosted by Wasafi Radio Tuesday on March 12, 2024, Culture, Arts, and Sports Permanent Secretary Gerson Msigwa said the proposed name is, however, subject to President Samia’s approval.

"We have proposed this name to honor President Samia’s contributions to sports, arts, and culture, through which Tanzania has achieved significant development," said Msigwa.

According to Msigwa, the stadium is projected to have a capacity of 30,000 seats and will be situated in Olmonti Ward in the region.

The land on which the stadium will be constructed is to cover approximately 36.1 acres and is under the ownership of the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports.

He said the construction of the stadium is part of Tanzania's efforts to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, which will also be co-hosted by Kenya and Uganda. He said the construction would be expected to commence in April, this year, and would last between 18 and 24 months.

"If President Samia Suluhu Hassan approves our proposal, the stadium, when completed, will proudly be named for her name," stated Msigwa.

Msigwa also said the renovation of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam is progressing well and is expected to be completed by August 24, this year.

"The entire seating, totaling 60,000, will be replaced by new ones. Once the refurbishment is completed, the stadium will have a remarkable look," he said.

He further noted that over Sh31 billion had been earmarked for the renovation of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Read: Magufuli renames National stadium after Benjamin Mkapa