CELEBRATING ANOTHER 60; THIS TIME AS A UN MEMBER

It was on a date like today, December 14, 1961, that Tanganyika officially became a member of the United Nations Organisation – popular simply as UN. A little more than two years later, on December 16, 1963, Zanzibar also officially became a UN member.

Then the two independent republics teamed up on April 26, 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania – thereby also combining their UN Membership into one.

In any case – and, if nothing else – this gives us the opportunity today to commemorate and otherwise celebrate the 60th anniversary of the United Republic’s membership of the United Nations.

The New York, United States-based UN is an international organisation that was officially formed on October 24, 1945 to promote international peace, security and cooperation among its member nations, who are politically-independent countries worldwide.

Among the organisation’s major objectives are to promote and safeguard peace in troubled world regions; promote human rights and economic development; eradicate extreme poverty, and fight against major diseases such as malaria, HIV/Aids – and, now, the global Covid-19 pandemic caused by the mutating coronavirus that first erupted in China in December 2019.

When all is said and done, membership of the UN does indeed have its advantages. These include assistance for national socioeconomic development that is spearheaded, organised and otherwise supported by the UN.

Other advantages are the strengthening of national abilities and capacities in the areas of health and healthcare; human rights and aid-cum-assistance.

This is especially in the event that a given country – be it a UN member or not – is, for instance, plagued by a major disaster such as an earthquake, a tsunami or internecine conflict that might need a peace-keeping mission.

So, it really needs no in-depth explanation why Tanzanians – and, indeed the rest of the world – must always honour, obey and uphold the UN system for a better world to live in.





SAMIA RIGHT ON POLICE ROT

Gracing the graduation of 747 officers at the Dar es Salaam Police Academy on Sunday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan sternly warned the Police Force against misconduct among its ranks. It wasn’t the first time President Hassan had denounced the Police Force since she became Head of State earlier this year.

When inaugurating a clothes-making facility operated by the Police Force in Dar es Salaam on May 18, the President accused the police of failing to bring to justice scammers and other cybercrime suspects. Then, on August 25, President Hassan directed Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to look into claims that the police use excessive force on suspects, some of who die in police custody.

On Sunday, the President publicly denounced roguish acts and behaviour within the Police Force, saying this was eroding public confidence in the law enforcers.

How right President Hassan is, we say – calling upon the IGP and other relevant authorities to take the requisite measures to ensure impeccable behaviour among our police and other law enforcers.