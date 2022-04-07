CONSIDER IMPLEMENTING SYP PLAN COUNTRYWIDE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

On Monday, the government formally launched a three-year project titled “Safeguard Young People” (SYP), initially to be implemented in Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Kigoma, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Unguja and Pemba.

Jointly supported by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and Switzerland, the Sh12bn SYP programme is intended to enable youth aged 10-to-24 to “understand (and gain from) issues of finance, economic empowerment and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)”.

SYP is thus designed to empower youth with negotiation skills to effectively tap into the available socioeconomic and other development opportunities through improved policies and the working environment for youth-related issues.

Indeed, the power of effective, in-depth financial knowledge in all its entirety – including financial planning and execution – cannot be overemphasized.

That is with special regard to practitioners in world of business. These include – but are by no means limited to – producers of goods and providers of services, as well as suppliers (traders, etc.), consumers (customers, etc.) and other stakeholders… not excluding (business) rivals and other competitors.

And, “Financial knowledge” is, of course, about understanding the applicable concepts and procedures on comprehensive financial management and administration, including prompt recognition of – and applying effective solutions to – any and all financial problems as soon as they raise their proverbially ugly heads.

We have deliberately gone to these lengths in genuine efforts to accord the richly deserved emphasis on practical financial knowledge and its application in daily life, including economic empowerment – and, of course, other life’s benefits like Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights!

That is especially in this day and age when our youth – including young women-cum-girls – have become a major asset with a huge potential waiting to be gainfully harnessed for all-inclusive, sustainable socioeconomic development well into the future.

WORLD HEALTH DAY CALLS

World Health Day (WHD) is upon us again today.

Sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and related international, regional as well as national institutions annually since 1950, WHD is taken as an opportunity NOT only to “highlight the importance of good global health,” but to also celebrate WHO’s founding in 1948 as an institution of the United Nations Organisation.

Indeed, good global health is so important today more than ever – as verified by the several who-related formal annual campaigns on special “World Days” for maladies like Malaria (April 25), TB (March 24), Aids (December 1), Hepatitis (July 28) Chagas Disease (April 14) – and many more... This year’s WHD theme – “Our Planet, Our Health” – emphasises the fact that, generally, “the wellness of human beings is locked in the wellness of the environment they live in”.

It is, therefore, the responsibility of all of us to observe WHD this year in the letter and spirit that would yield the results we seek.