END FARMER-PASTORALIST CLASHES ONCE AND FOR ALL

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Clashes between farmers and pastoralists in Tanzania are now commonplace. Such incidents disrupt peace and security, thus hurting socioeconomic activities. Some even lead to loss of life.

The most recent case occurred in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region. This prompted regional commissioner Stephen Kagaigai to convene regional and district security committee meetings to discuss the matter.

It was claimed that pastoralists from Longido District in Arusha Region took hundreds of animals into Siha District, and pastured them in cultivated farms.

Various studies have been conducted into the matter, with key recommendations being put forward on how to end such conflicts once and for all.

One such study is titled Factors Leading to Conflicts between Farmers and Pastoralists in Tanzania: Evidence from Kambala Village in Morogoro by Hadija Matimbwa and William Mwalimu.

The study reveals that environmental factors, unethical behaviour, an increase in the human and livestock populations, overstocking, policy and regulatory deficiencies, the nature of approaches used to resolve and manage the conflicts and other factors are responsible for recurring conflicts.

Advertisement

The duo—drawing from conflict and conflict resolution theories that advocate the use of coercive power and participatory approaches to restore peace—conclude in their study that no single strategy fits all conflicts, given the uniqueness of each setting.

They recommend effective approaches to addressing conflicts involving farmers and pastoralists, arguing that coercive and participatory approaches and the choice of an appropriate strategy should depend on the context of the conflict.

It is clear that clashes pitting farmers against pastoralists happen almost on a daily basis since most incidents are not reported.

It is the responsibility of those in power to ensure that they involve communities in coming up with lasting solutions in order for farmers and pastoralists to coexist peacefully and flourish both socially and economically.





AFCFTA: ENSURE WOMEN’S KEY ROLE

Well over a third of businesses in East Africa are owned by women. This is especially true with micro and small and medium enterprises.

It is thus of utmost importance that women traders are encouraged and empowered to extend their business activities not only across the region, but also within the context and spectrum of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Stressing that women’s broad participation in trade within the East African Community (EAC) is key to a functional role within the AfCFTA system, EAC general customs and trade director Kenneth Bagamuhunda is on record saying that the challenges women traders face in this must first be surmounted.

In order for the broader region to functionally gain from the raft of AfCFTA benefits, it needs to leverage on the existing trade environment to promote women’s effective participation in the continental scheme