Court rules that Kenya's General Election should be held in 2026 not 2027

Prime

Yanga, Simba SC shift focus to Community Shield encounter

Combination photo of Yanga head coach Manqoba Mngqithi (left) and Simba head coach Steve Barker. PHOTO  | COURTESY

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. After celebrating their respective anniversaries at Uhuru Stadium, traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba have shifted their attention to the Community Shield, with the two giants set to meet at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on Wednesday from 8.30pm.

Yanga celebrated its 91st anniversary, while Simba marked its 90th, with both clubs using the occasions to celebrate their rich histories and achievements.

But the celebrations are now over, with attention turning to the pitch as the two sides prepare for another chapter in one of Tanzania’s biggest football rivalries.

Related

The Community Shield will also provide an early tactical battle between two South African coaches, with Yanga under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi and Simba coached by Steve Barker.

Mngqithi brings considerable experience to the Yanga bench, while Barker has been entrusted with leading Simba into the new season as the Msimbazi giants seek to challenge for domestic and continental honours.

The presence of two South African tacticians adds an interesting dimension to Wednesday’s encounter, with both coaches expected to use the match to assess their squads and fine-tune their tactical plans ahead of the new campaign.

For Yanga, the match provides an opportunity to begin the season with silverware and maintain their strong position in Tanzanian football.

The Jangwani-based side will also be looking to translate their recent domestic success into another trophy, while giving Mngqithi a winning start in one of the country's most fiercely contested fixtures. Simba, meanwhile, will be eager to make an early statement under Barker.

The Msimbazi giants have been working to build a competitive squad capable of challenging Yanga domestically while also making an impact on the continental stage.

For Barker, Wednesday's encounter will offer his first major opportunity to measure his side against their biggest domestic rivals in a competitive setting.

The Community Shield is therefore expected to provide more than a battle for the first trophy of the season. It will be an early test of the tactical approaches of Mngqithi and Barker and an indication of how both teams are shaping up ahead of the new campaign.

The two clubs have already developed a long history of dramatic encounters, with their meetings regularly attracting huge crowds and national attention.

Playing at the New Amaan Complex will give the latest clash a different setting, but the stakes remain familiar pride, bragging rights and silverware.

For the supporters, the transition from anniversary celebrations to the Community Shield means the mood has quickly changed from celebration to competition.

Latest

  1. Charlene Ruto takes major step towards marriage with Tanzanian fiancé Isaya Yunge

  2. Tanzania insurers blame garage fraud and bureaucracy for slow payouts

  3. Tanzania hospital worker referred to anti-corruption body over ICU bribe claim

  4. Tanzanian who proposed to President Ruto’s daughter breaks his silence

  5. African youth call for peace, action on challenges

  6. Graft watchdog demands action on Sh470 delayed Arusha projects

In the headlines

View All