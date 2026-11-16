Google is no longer the gatekeeper

For years, media organisations invested heavily in search engine optimisation, digital headlines and online publishing, hoping that when audiences searched for information, their websites would appear among the first results.

Google became one of the most important gateways connecting publishers to readers. But a new competitor is emerging, and it may fundamentally change that relationship: artificial intelligence.

Today, people increasingly ask AI-powered platforms questions and receive summarised answers without necessarily visiting the original websites where the information was published. Instead of searching through ten links, audiences can receive an immediate explanation, a summary or a comparison within a single conversation.

Convenient for audiences. Potentially devastating for publishers.

The traditional digital media business model depended heavily on traffic. More visitors meant more advertising impressions, stronger audience data and greater opportunities to attract commercial partnerships. But what happens when people consume the information without visiting the publication that produced it?

This is the emerging challenge of AI-powered information discovery.

The Reuters Institute’s 2026 research identifies AI answer engines as an important disruption to the relationship between publishers and audiences. The concern is that AI platforms can aggregate and summarise journalism while reducing the visibility and traffic directed towards original publishers.

The implications go beyond declining website visits. Media organisations risk losing control over their relationship with readers. If audiences increasingly depend on AI platforms to explain current affairs, they may remember the answer but forget the publication that originally investigated the story.

This raises a serious commercial question: who benefits financially when journalism becomes the raw material powering another company’s information service?

For African media organisations, including those in Tanzania, this development deserves urgent attention. Many publishers are still investing in digital transformation, building websites, strengthening social media distribution and trying to monetise online audiences. Yet the rules of digital visibility are changing again.

The danger is that media organisations may find themselves producing expensive journalism while technology companies control how that journalism is discovered, summarised and consumed.

However, this should not be interpreted as the end of professional publishing. It is an opportunity to reconsider what makes a media organisation valuable.

Generic information can increasingly be generated or summarised by machines. Original investigations, exclusive interviews, credible local reporting, expert analysis and access to communities are much harder to replicate.

A report on a government announcement may be summarised by AI. But the journalist who investigates the implications of that announcement, interviews affected communities and challenges the responsible authorities provides something considerably more valuable.

Media organisations must therefore invest in distinctive journalism rather than simply producing more content.

They must also explore new distribution models, strengthen direct relationships with audiences, develop newsletters and subscriptions, and negotiate fair arrangements where their intellectual property is used by technology platforms.

The question is no longer simply how to attract people to a website. It is how to remain visible, relevant and commercially sustainable in an environment where the audience may never visit that website.

Technology companies have spent years competing to become the world’s search engines. They are now competing to become the world’s answer engines.

For journalism, this is a defining moment.

The media industry must decide whether it wants to remain an original source of trusted information or become an invisible supplier of content for platforms that own the audience relationship.

Because if AI becomes the place where people find answers, the biggest battle may no longer be over who publishes the news.