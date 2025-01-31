Hallowed day, drinking night as Tigers turn 25

I’m very far away from my usual drinking haunts in my part of Dar City.

And, you know what? I’m not paying anything for the Konyagi that I’m imbibing and the nyama choma I’m munching in the company of important and interesting persons.

Most of the companions are Wabongo born before Mwalimu Nyerere brought Uhuru to this our beloved part of the United Republic, then known as Tanganyika.

It has been said before in this space that it matters a lot where you partake of your drink and with whom you drink.

It’s a Saturday evening, and you’re among the guests at some good guy’s palatial residence in Mbweni, Kinondoni District, drinking and munching on nyama choma and fried Moshi bananas.

And, enjoying good company as well.

This good guy, the host, a former senior banker, is a significant member of a grouping of buddies, namely Tiger Friendship Society (TFS), established towards the end of 1999 with the objective of enabling members to support each other in challenging times.

The TFS is also a unity of buddies who love enjoying a drink and a bite together now and then.

Their most favourite RV used to be the one-time famous and exuberant Tiger Motel, located in Mbezi Beach, Africana area, along the Bagamoyo Road.

It certainly explains how the society acquired its name—Tiger Friendship Society. Asasi ya Machui.

I managed to wangle an invite (no details here), which gave me the license to join the TRS guys on a bus ride to Kigamboni, with a hallowed mission to donate gifts to residents of an old people’s home.

The TFS chairman, a jovial yet soft-spoken retired senior army officer, explained how they felt obliged to visit the home and have a conversation with the beneficiaries—some disadvantaged men and women.

“Besides bringing you gifts, we wanted to just visit you, chat with you, and give you the assurance that some people out there love you and care about you,” said the Colonel (rtd).

We left the camp, agreeing to meet in the evening for a get-together in celebration of the 25 years of the existence of the currently 18-member grouping of friends.

Come evening, every member turned up with his family members, who were proudly introduced.

It’s an evening of not just drinking and eating. There’s dancing too.

Since the music from the DJ’s corner is that of the days of yore, the young who had been dragged along simply sit back, enjoying their drinks and eatables while their wazee show them how to dance to the rhumba in the original, classic way.

Ha! Ha! Ha! Needless to say, Bongo Flava was given very little “airtime.”

In a word, I can say this was drinking with a purpose.

A purpose to celebrate 25 years of togetherness and therein, an opportunity for men to bring their divergent families to come, sit, and enjoy an evening as one.

As I close this column, lemme say this: Kudos to each and every one of you in the TFS.