How Tanzania’s forgotten stock routes shaped our socioeconomic landscape

By Daudi Mwapinga

Tanzania’s road network is often discussed in terms of modern infrastructure projects, government investment, and the push to unlock economic potential.

Yet beneath today’s tarmac lies an over- looked layer of history—one that pre- dates urban planning, motor vehicles, or district boundaries.

Long before formal roads were surveyed and constructed, the movement of livestock quietly carved pathways across the country.

These “stock roads”, created by the passage of cattle, goats and other animals, would later evolve into some of the very routes that support Tanzania’s social and economic life today.

It is a narrative that remains largely untold. But it is one that deserves attention, preservation and recognition for the role it has played in shaping modern Tanzania.

The late President John Pombe Magufuli once noted that Tanzania ranked second in Africa for its cattle population. Historically, pastoral communities moved livestock seasonally in search of pasture and water.

Over time, their repeated journeys created well-defined routes—natural corridors that conveniently became the earliest transport networks.

When human settlement expanded, these animal-traced paths became the foundation on which government and communities built social services and economic activity.

What began as cattle tracks eventually served as access roads, linking villages, enabling trade, and paving the way for schools, health centres, electricity lines, water schemes, religious institutions and administrative services.

This organic evolution reveals an important truth: infrastructure is not always the product of engineer- ing plans alone; sometimes, history and culture lay the groundwork long before development authorities arrive.

Yet despite their significance, these stock routes have faded from public consciousness. Their stories are not written in our textbooks, rarely acknowledged in official planning documents, and scarcely discussed even in academic spaces.

This silence represents a missed opportunity to understand the roots of Tanzania’s development trajectory.

Several examples illustrate the scale and legacy of these former livestock routes: Kawe Road, Dar es Salaam: The name “Kawe” is widely believed to stem from the phrase “cow way”, a pathway once used to move cattleacross what is now a bustling urban area. What was once a stock route is today an important city road connect- ing key residential and commercial zones.

Chunya-Makongorosi-Iti- gi-Mbeya Corridor: This more than 200-kilometre stretch grew out of historical livestock movement. It now serves communities across Mbeya and Singida, supporting transport, small-scale trade and local mobility.

Pugu-Vingunguti, Coast Region: Formerly a stock movement route that even passes beneath a railway line, this path has long been adapted for human use. It has gradually developed into a functional corridor for trade and public access.

Kisaki Road, Morogoro: Initially used for livestock transfers, this road later saw increased vehicular traffic, leading to frequent accidents involving animals. As a result, farmers eventually altered their routes—but the original pathway remains part of the region’s transport fabric.

Other examples include the Nkoe Kipindini route in Lindi, among many others scattered across the country. Collectively, these roads—once simple animal tracks—have made significant contributions to the national economy.

They provide essential infrastructure for movement, trade and the delivery of government services. Their existence eased the expansion of communication networks, the construction of public facilities and the establishment of settlements that continue to flourish today.

For this reason, I strongly recommend that the government take deliberate steps to research, document and preserve the history of stock roads.

This is a crucial part of our cultural heritage and a missing chapter in Tanzania’s development narrative.

These stories should be taught in schools and universities, studied by historians and planners, and integrated into our understanding of how infrastructure and society evolve.