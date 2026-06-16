Is Tanzania’s startup ecosystem built for founders or for donor reports?

By Ibrahim Kyaruzi

Tanzania’s startup scene has never looked busier. In 2024, the country counted 1,041 known active startups and 95 organisations working in entrepreneurship and innovation support.

There are accelerators, innovation weeks, grant windows, pitch competitions, bootcamps, demo days and closing ceremonies.

Anyone who follows the sector knows the rhythm. The rooms are full, the photos are good, the language is confident.

The harder question is what remains after the event banners come down.

In 2024, Tanzania attracted about $53 million in startup funding. One company, NALA, accounted for $40 million of that amount.

Remove NALA from the total and the rest of the country raised roughly $13 million in a market of 67 million people. That is not a rounding error. It is the clearest measure of how thin the market still is.

NALA carries the heavy load in Tanzania’s startup story. Its success deserves pride, not qualification.

A Tanzanian-founded company has raised serious international capital and built a payments business serving customers in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

That is exactly the kind of ambition Tanzania should celebrate. But it should not be used to flatter a system that is not yet producing enough companies of similar depth. One exceptional founder cannot be made to stand in for an entire domestic pipeline.

The following year made the point harder to avoid. By late 2025, Tanzanian startups had raised under $15 million, while African startups had crossed $2.2 billion. Capital was still moving on the continent.

It was just not moving into Tanzania at the level our market size, talent and geography should command.

Kenya shows what a functioning investment market can begin to look like. In 2024, Kenyan startups raised about $638 million and took the largest share of startup funding in East Africa.

Since 2019, they have raised about $3.3 billion. Kenya is not a perfect comparison.

Nairobi has a deeper investor base, more regional headquarters and a longer record of venture-backed companies. But that is precisely the point.

Kenya built conditions that investors understand. Tanzania has built activity that visitors can attend.

Rwanda offers a different lesson. It is much smaller, with about 14 million people compared with Tanzania’s 67 million, yet it has been more deliberate about coordination, company registration and investor-facing reform.

Tanzania still lacks a unified startup policy. We have many programmes, but not yet the predictability and confidence that turn entrepreneurial energy into investable companies.

This is where the role of international development organisations needs honest scrutiny.

Their work is not worthless. Grants can help young companies test products, reach first customers and survive long enough to learn.

Some founders have received support they would not have found from banks, local investors or public agencies. That matters.

But useful support can still become a weak substitute for a real market.

Too much of the startup scene has become activity theatre. Workshops are held, entrepreneurs are trained, pitch competitions are staged, attendance sheets are signed, inclusion indicators are reported, photos are taken and donor reports are submitted, but far fewer people are required to answer what happened to the companies afterwards.

Did they survive after 18 months? Did they gain paying customers? Did they hire staff?

Did they raise follow-on funding? Did they move beyond grant money? These questions are harder to count, but they matter more.

A workshop can be reported immediately. A company takes years to prove.

That is the weakness at the centre of the ecosystem. A grant portfolio is not a venture market.

A pitch competition is not customer traction. An accelerator cohort is not a pipeline of investable companies.

Tanzania can keep producing well-designed reports that describe a lively ecosystem, while the actual market remains too shallow to finance the companies those reports celebrate.

This is not a criticism of Tanzanian founders. Many are building under conditions that would test even experienced entrepreneurs.

They face uncertain regulation, cautious banks, thin local risk capital, limited corporate procurement and investors who struggle to see a clear path to exit.

The issue is not founder ambition. The issue is the machinery around them.

Tanzania does not need another round of applause for being busy. It needs a startup act, clearer investment rules, more patient local capital and a better test of progress.

Public agencies, development partners, corporates and investors should be asking the same question.

How many Tanzanian companies, without depending mainly on grants or donor programmes, have reached commercial Series A funding in the last three years?

Until more Tanzanian startups can survive, raise commercial capital and scale without leaning on grants, the country’s startup story will remain what it is today – impressive in activity, thin in market depth.