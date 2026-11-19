In my first article, I explored the increasingly familiar world of AI-generated drama series. The endless betrayals, abusive husbands, helpless wives, cruel relatives and women whose suffering appears to be a prerequisite for an eventual revenge plot. I questioned not only the stories being told, but also what repeated exposure to such narratives might mean for audiences.

In the second, I turned my attention to the safeguards intended to govern this emerging form of entertainment. Who sets the rules for what AI can generate? What happens when those safeguards fail? And who is responsible for protecting the people who create, distribute and consume this content?

There is, however, another question worth asking. Why is so much of this content being produced, and what makes it commercially attractive?

The more I observe these AI-generated dramas, the more I notice how familiar their characters can look. Some male characters, for instance, bear striking resemblances to recognisable Hollywood actors. I have encountered characters whose appearance immediately brings to mind Henry Cavill, known for playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

I cannot establish from appearance alone whether these are deliberate imitations, generated coincidences or characters designed using particular visual references. But the resemblance raises this question for me: when a fictional character looks remarkably like a real actor, who benefits from that familiarity?

It is a question that takes us beyond storytelling and into the business of AI entertainment, where production costs, human identity and audience attention are increasingly intertwined.

The new economics of storytelling

There is no denying that artificial intelligence is changing the economics of content production.

Traditional film and television production requires a combination of people, equipment, locations, costumes, lighting, sound, editing and post-production. Even a relatively modest production involves coordination, time and financial resources.

AI-assisted production can change that equation. A creator can now use a combination of generative tools to develop characters, create scenes, produce voices, generate backgrounds and assemble short videos without necessarily employing a conventional production crew.

This does not make production free. AI subscriptions, computing resources, editing, scripting, human supervision and distribution still come at a cost. Nor does it mean that every creator can produce a convincing film simply by entering a prompt.

But the barriers to experimenting with visual storytelling have fallen considerably.

For independent creators, this presents a genuine opportunity. Someone with a compelling idea but limited access to cameras, actors or production facilities can explore new ways of telling a story. Emerging storytellers can experiment with genres and visual styles that might previously have been beyond their budgets.

The challenge, and opportunity, depending on what side of the table you are on, is that the same technology that makes creative production more accessible also makes it easier to produce content in large quantities.

And when production becomes faster and potentially cheaper, the temptation is to produce more.

The question then becomes whether we are creating more original entertainment or simply reproducing familiar formulas at a much faster rate.

The factory of endless stories

One of the most striking characteristics of the AI-generated dramas I have watched is their repetition.

The characters change. The settings change. The titles change. But the underlying plots often feel remarkably familiar. A woman is humiliated, betrayed or abused. A husband takes another woman. A family member turns against the protagonist. A revelation eventually changes the balance of power, often through an inheritance or a wealthy benefactor.

The format can be repeated, adjusted and repackaged.

This is where AI-assisted production begins to resemble a content factory. A creator can develop a recognisable format, experiment with different characters and storylines, and produce multiple variations without having to start every production from scratch.

There is nothing inherently wrong with working within a successful format. Television has always relied on genres, recurring characters, sequels and familiar narrative structures. Soap operas, reality television and even traditional drama have long used cliff-hangers and recurring conflicts to retain audiences.

The difference is the potential scale and speed of AI-assisted production.

A format that performs well can be reproduced with relatively little additional production infrastructure. The result may be a crowded digital environment where the same narrative devices appear across numerous accounts and platforms.

This creates a tension between accessibility and originality. AI can help people who have historically been excluded from expensive production environments. But if the easiest route to producing content is to reproduce what already appears to work, the technology could also contribute to a sea of interchangeable stories.

YouTube has, for example, clarified that mass-produced or repetitive material can be classified as inauthentic content and is not eligible for monetisation under its channel monetisation policies. Its guidance distinguishes between using automated tools to assist a genuinely original production and producing interchangeable content that offers little original value.

The distinction is important. The issue is not whether AI was used. It is what the creator actually contributes to the finished work.

Borrowed faces: Who owns an AI character's identity?

This is perhaps the most unsettling development I have noticed.

Some AI-generated characters look remarkably similar to real actors. A face, hairstyle, beard, facial structure or familiar screen presence can immediately evoke a recognisable performer, even when the character has a different name and appears in an entirely fictional story.

The resemblance may be coincidental. It may also be intentional. Without knowing how the character was created, it would be irresponsible to accuse a particular creator of copying an actor's likeness.

But the commercial implications deserve examination.

A recognisable face has value. Actors spend years building public profiles through their performances, appearances and association with successful productions. Their faces become familiar to audiences, and that familiarity can influence how viewers respond to a character.

Imagine encountering an unfamiliar AI-generated drama and recognising a character who looks remarkably like an actor you already know. That recognition may make you pause, watch longer or become curious about the story. It may even create an association with the actor's existing body of work, despite the actor having no involvement in the production.

In that situation, the creator may benefit from a degree of familiarity that they did not build themselves.

This brings us to an important distinction between visual resemblance, creative inspiration and digital replication.

A fictional character can share physical characteristics with a real person without necessarily being a replica. An original character may be inspired by a particular style or genre. A digital replica, however, involves reproducing an identifiable person's likeness, voice or performance to create new material.

These are not interchangeable concepts, and the legal implications depend on the circumstances and jurisdiction.

For performers, the concern is not simply that someone might look like them. It is that their identity could be used to create new performances, place them in situations they never participated in, or associate them with products and messages they never endorsed.

Consider the reputational implications of a digital character resembling a real actor while appearing in a storyline involving domestic violence, criminal behaviour, sexual misconduct or political messaging. Viewers who do not recognise the content as synthetic could associate the fictional actions with the real individual.

There is also an economic question. If a production can use a recognisable digital likeness instead of hiring the performer, who receives the financial benefit?

The entertainment industry has already begun negotiating these questions. SAG-AFTRA, the US performers' union, has secured provisions in its agreements addressing digital replicas, including informed consent and compensation for specified uses. Its framework recognises that performers should have a say in how their likenesses and performances are recreated and used.

The European Union's AI Act has also introduced transparency obligations for certain AI-generated and manipulated content, including deep fakes, which began applying on 2 August 2026. Such requirements are important because audiences should be able to recognise when they are viewing synthetic material. But a label does not, by itself, establish that the use of someone's likeness was authorised or fairly compensated.

And where does Tanzania stand?

This debate should not be confined to Hollywood.

What happens when a Tanzanian actor, musician, journalist, presenter or other public-facing creative discovers that their face or voice has been reproduced in content they never participated in? Do they have the resources to identify the material, establish who created it and challenge its use?

For Tanzania, the conversation is particularly important because the legal framework is still catching up with the possibilities of generative AI. The country does not yet appear to have a comprehensive, AI-specific law governing the unauthorised reproduction and commercial use of an individual's face or voice.

However, existing legislation offers some avenues of protection. The Personal Data Protection Act, 2022 may apply where identifiable images or biometric information are collected and processed to create synthetic likenesses, while the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act provides protection for qualifying creative works and recorded performances.

The Cybercrimes Act, 2015 may also become relevant where fabricated content is used to deceive, defame, threaten or harass an individual. In addition, Tanzania's 2025 amendments to the Online Content Regulations address unethical and fabricated AI-generated material.

The difficulty is that these provisions do not necessarily provide clear answers when an AI-generated character simply resembles a real person, particularly where that resemblance is used commercially. Questions of consent, compensation, ownership and accountability therefore remain important areas requiring legal clarification.

For Tanzania's growing creative industry, this is not a distant debate. It concerns the ability of our actors, musicians, journalists, presenters and other creatives to retain control over how their identities are represented and commercially used in an increasingly synthetic media environment.

The issue is not that every fictional character must look entirely unlike a real person. Nor should legitimate artistic expression, parody, criticism or creative inspiration be automatically treated as infringement.

It is about consent, context, transparency and commercial benefit. A person's face is not simply another production asset because technology has made it easier to reproduce.

AI-generated replicas introduce new complexities that deserve further legal and policy attention.

Why outrage holds our attention

The borrowed-face question is one part of the commercial equation. The other is the audience.

Why do so many of these AI dramas rely on betrayal, humiliation, abuse, revenge and shocking revelations?

There is a reason emotionally charged stories have always been part of entertainment. Conflict creates tension. Injustice makes audiences take sides. A cliff-hanger gives viewers a reason to return. A dramatic revelation can make an otherwise predictable story feel momentarily compelling.

Social media adds another dimension to this.

A study published in 2023 examining the relationship between anger, anxiety and online information sharing found that messages expressing anger reached more people and generated deeper sharing patterns than messages expressing anxiety in the Twitter data examined.

The research does not establish that every angry post will perform better, or that the same result applies to every platform. But it offers an interesting insight into how emotional responses can influence the spread of online content.

Consider how this might apply to AI-generated drama.

A viewer watches a woman being humiliated by her husband. The scene provokes anger. They want to know whether she will leave him, whether he will be exposed or whether she will eventually get revenge. The episode ends just before the resolution.

The viewer watches the next instalment.

Perhaps they comment to condemn the husband. Perhaps they share the video with someone else because the storyline is outrageous. Perhaps they return the following day to see what happens.

Even negative reactions can become engagement.

This is not to suggest that every viewer who comments or shares a disturbing video is endorsing its content. In fact, people may engage precisely because they find it objectionable.

Nor does every comment or view translate directly into money. But audience interactions can form part of the signals used to measure content performance and, depending on the platform and programme, determine distribution or monetisation opportunities.

The distinction between entertainment that people enjoy and entertainment that people feel compelled to keep watching is worth examining.

And this brings us back to the storytelling formula. If a particular combination of humiliation, betrayal and revenge consistently attracts attention, creators may have an incentive to reproduce it.

The question is whether the story is being told because it offers something meaningful, or because its emotional formula has proved effective at keeping people watching.

The attention economy: Who benefits?

The digital entertainment ecosystem involves more than the person who creates a video.

There are AI tool developers, content creators, social media platforms, advertisers and audiences. Each plays a different role, and each may derive value from the activity.

AI developers can earn through subscriptions, licensing and usage fees. Creators can pursue audience growth, sponsorships, subscriptions and platform monetisation, depending on their eligibility and the programmes available to them. Platforms can generate advertising revenue and benefit from activity that keeps people using their services.

The business models are different, but they intersect around content production and audience attention.

TikTok's Creator Rewards Program, for example, identifies originality, play duration, audience engagement and search value among the factors used in its rewards formula. The programme's availability and eligibility requirements vary by market, but its published structure illustrates how content performance can be linked to creator rewards.

Meta has similarly described its Facebook Content Monetization programme as rewarding eligible creators based on content performance, with qualified views and engagement-related metrics forming part of its approach.

These examples do not mean that either platform pays creators simply for producing outrageous material. Both companies have policies and eligibility requirements, including provisions intended to support original content.

YouTube has also made clear that mass-produced, repetitive or inauthentic material is not automatically eligible for monetisation.

Nevertheless, these programmes demonstrate something important: audience attention is measurable, and platforms have developed systems through which eligible creators can potentially earn from content performance.

The scale of the opportunity can make AI-assisted production attractive. A creator who can produce more content, test different formats and build an audience may have more opportunities to develop a sustainable digital business.

But there is a difference between creating more opportunities for creators and creating an environment where volume becomes more important than substance.

The commercial value of a story should not be confused with its social or creative value. A video may attract millions of views without being particularly original, informative or responsible. Equally, a thoughtful piece of work may have significant cultural value without attracting comparable numbers.

The attention economy does not necessarily reward the same things that make entertainment meaningful.

When creativity meets the algorithm

The business of AI entertainment cannot be understood without considering the platforms that distribute it.

Recommendation systems use information about how people interact with content to personalise what they see. Signals such as viewing behaviour, likes, comments, shares and other interactions can help determine which material is recommended.

This creates a feedback loop.

A creator publishes a video. Audiences respond. The platform gathers signals about that response. Those signals can influence recommendations. Creators observe what appears to attract attention and may adapt their next productions accordingly.

If a particular format attracts an audience, similar content may follow.

This is not evidence that platforms deliberately instruct creators to produce abusive or sensational stories. Nor does it mean that every recommendation is determined by a single engagement metric. Recommendation systems are complex, and their operations differ across platforms.

But the relationship between content performance and creator behaviour deserves attention.

When creators can rapidly generate variations of a story, they can experiment with different characters, conflicts and endings. The platform becomes a distribution environment in which those variations compete for audience attention.

There is also a consequence for viewers. A person who watches several episodes of a particular genre may encounter more of that genre in their recommendations. This can be convenient when the viewer genuinely enjoys it, but it can also create a repetitive viewing environment.

Platforms have responsibilities around content moderation and audience protection, but their recommendation systems also influence the circulation of entertainment.

The question is not simply what a platform removes. It is also how the content that remains is recommended, contextualised and presented to audiences.

The cost of cheap entertainment

There is much to celebrate about the possibilities of AI-assisted storytelling. It can lower barriers to production, expand creative experimentation and give emerging storytellers tools that were once difficult to access.

I have explored these technologies with genuine curiosity, and I am not arguing that AI-generated entertainment should be dismissed or that every creator using it is taking an easy route.

But the expansion of production capacity should also make us more attentive to what might be lost.

There is the question of creative labour. Writers, actors, voice artists, editors, animators and other professionals may find their roles changing as production workflows become increasingly automated. AI may support their work, create new opportunities and make some tasks more efficient. It may also put pressure on rates, contracts, employment and bargaining power. The outcome will depend partly on how the industry negotiates and protects human contribution.

There is the question of identity. If a recognisable face or voice can be reproduced and placed into new stories, the individual behind that identity should not have to discover its commercial use after the content has already circulated.

There is the question of originality. A world in which anyone can produce a video is exciting. A world in which everyone is reproducing the same story, the same character and the same emotional formula is less so.

And there is the question of audiences. People deserve to know what they are watching, particularly when realistic synthetic characters resemble real individuals or when fictional scenes could be mistaken for actual events.

For African creative industries, these questions are especially important. Our film, music, television and digital storytelling sectors are still working to expand their reach, strengthen intellectual property protection and create sustainable opportunities for local talent.

AI could help address some production barriers. But without adequate attention to consent, attribution, compensation and enforcement, the same technology could introduce new vulnerabilities for creators who already operate with limited bargaining power.

The challenge is not to stop the technology. It is to ensure that the people whose identities, ideas, performances and attention contribute to its commercial success are not treated as incidental to the business.

The final question: Who owns the value?

We began this series by asking what happens when suffering becomes entertainment.

We then asked who is watching the technology responsible for producing it, and whether the safeguards surrounding its use are sufficient.

Now we arrive at the business behind the stories.

AI may make it easier to create a fictional character, but the face it resembles may belong to a real person. It may make it easier to produce a dramatic storyline, but the emotional response it generates belongs to a real audience. It may make entertainment cheaper to produce, but the value created through its distribution can be shared very differently among the people and companies involved.

Perhaps that is the most important distinction to make as this industry develops. The ability to generate something does not automatically settle who has the right to use it, who deserves to benefit from it or who should be accountable for its consequences.

AI entertainment is not inherently the problem. Its possibilities are considerable, and its creative potential should not be dismissed.

But as we move towards an era in which stories, characters and even human likenesses can be generated at scale, we need to ask more than whether the technology works.

We need to ask who owns the value it creates.

Because if the future of entertainment is built on borrowed faces, borrowed creative labour and the endless pursuit of audience attention, then the business of storytelling must also become a conversation about consent, fairness and responsibility.