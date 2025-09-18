Manifestos and mandates: The real test of housing commitments

By Amon Petro

Tanzania moves steadily toward the General Election on October 29, 2025, political campaigns have intensified, with political parties unveiling ambitious manifestos aimed at securing public trust and leadership positions across the Presidency, Parliament, and local councils.

From employment creation and healthcare access to agricultural revitalisation and education reform, the pledges span critical sectors that shape the daily lives of Tanzanians.

Infrastructure development, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and environmental sustainability have also emerged as key themes, signalling a collective commitment to inclusive national progress.

Among these priorities, the issue of affordable housing has gained notable traction. Several political parties have acknowledged the urgent need for dignified living conditions, presenting clear and actionable strategies that range from direct housing programs to broader frameworks rooted in urban governance reform, economic democracy, and citizen empowerment.

This growing recognition, positions housing not merely as a structural concern, but as a cornerstone of inclusive development and human dignity. The emphasis is echoed in Tanzania’s National Development Vision 2050, which places affordable housing and human settlements at the heart of its second pillar: Human Capabilities and Social Development.

The vision outlines a future where all citizens rural and urban have access to safe, decent, and affordable homes, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to national progress through vibrant, inclusive communities.

With Tanzania’s urban population projected to surpass 59 percent by 2050, the demand for affordable and adequate housing is reaching a critical juncture.

The commitments made by different political parties in their 2025-2030 election manifestos and the NDV 2050 have come at the right time, aligning with the country’s rapid urban transformation and the urgent need to address housing challenges.

Yet, critical questions remain: How will these promises be translated into reality? Is there sufficient political will to achieve housing justice? Can affordable housing be realised without a dedicated national policy to guide planning, investment, regulation, and innovation? And can such a policy be truly effective without the active involvement of citizens in its design?

Experts argue that moving from aspiration to implementation requires more than political will! Yes, we truly need political will to realise housing justice, yet, the realisation of these commitments demands more than political will, it require a transformative approach grounded in the principles of a Just City.

This approach calls for inclusive participation in urban planning, ensuring that the voices of marginalised and underserved communities are genuinely valued in shaping housing policies and development priorities.

A Just City is one which prioritises both accessibility and affordability, ensuring that housing solutions are inclusive, equitable, and responsive to the diverse needs of all citizens.

This means designing homes and communities that serve women, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, while integrating gender-responsive public services and creating safe, dignified spaces for all.

In a truly just city, affordability goes beyond the price of rent or construction; it encompasses reliable access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, transportation, healthcare, and education laying the foundation for inclusive living and meaningful participation in national development.

Moreover, a just city is grounded in dignity, especially when addressing the upgrading of informal settlements. It is crucial to acknowledge that these communities are often subject to stigma and exclusion. As such, dignity must serve as the guiding principle throughout the improvement process. Residents of informal settlements must be recognised and treated as equal citizens, with full rights to participate in shaping the future of their neighbourhoods.

As the election draws near, the real test lies not in the promises made, but in the frameworks established to fulfil them. A dedicated housing policy grounded in inclusivity, participation, and dignity is essential to unify fragmented efforts and ensure that housing justice becomes a lived reality.

The puzzle will only be complete when ambition aligns with action, and communities are empowered as co-designers of their future.

Amon Petro is a development enthusiast and a stakeholder in affordable housing initiatives. [email protected]