Remains of Tanzanian killed in Israel–Palestine conflict arrive home

Hai. The remains of 21-year-old Tanzanian student Joshua Mollel, who was killed after being abducted during the 2023 Israel–Palestine conflict, arrived in the country on Wednesday, , marking a solemn moment for his family and the nation.

Joshua’s remains were received at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) on the afternoon of November 19, 2025, where senior government officials—including the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, and Ambassador Silima Haji Kombo—joined parents, relatives, and friends in a dignified handover ceremony.

Joshua was among 260 Tanzanian youth who travelled to Israel in 2023 for hands-on training in modern agriculture under a long-standing exchange programme coordinated by various Israeli farms and training institutions.

The initiative had, for years, been viewed as a pathway for Tanzanian youth to gain advanced agricultural skills and exposure.

However, on October 7, 2023, the programme took a tragic turn when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack in southern Israel.

Joshua, who was in the fields undertaking his daily practical training, was abducted during the assault. Israeli authorities later confirmed that he had been killed, and that his body had been taken by the fighters.

His death drew national shock and prompted diplomatic efforts by the Tanzanian government to confirm his whereabouts and secure the repatriation of his remains.

The process, complicated by the prolonged conflict in Gaza, took more than two years.

Joshua’s case is not isolated. Another Tanzanian student, Clemence Mtenga from Rombo District, was also killed in the same attack.

His body was repatriated earlier, along with other foreign nationals who lost their lives during the hostilities.

The arrival of Joshua’s remains marks the closing of a painful chapter for his family, who have waited for clarity and closure since 2023.

Government officials expressed condolences and reaffirmed Tanzania’s call for peaceful resolution of conflicts that continue to endanger innocent lives.