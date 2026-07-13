Media must look beyond clicks

For much of the digital era, success in media was measured by one simple metric: clicks.

The more clicks a story generated, the more successful it was considered. Page views became the benchmark of performance, headlines became sharper, and breaking news became a race to capture attention before anyone else.

Newsrooms celebrated viral stories, advertisers chased traffic, and algorithms rewarded engagement above almost everything else.

For a time, it worked. But somewhere along the way, the pursuit of clicks began to overshadow the very purpose of journalism.

Today, the media industry finds itself at a turning point. Audiences are no longer suffering from a shortage of information; they are overwhelmed by it.

Every minute, thousands of articles, videos, podcasts, posts, and opinions compete for attention across digital platforms.

The internet has become an endless stream of content where truth, misinformation, entertainment, and advertising often appear side by side.

In this crowded environment, one question has become more important than ever: Who can we trust?

Trust has emerged as the defining competitive advantage for modern media organisations.

It is no longer enough to publish first or attract the highest number of clicks. Sustainable success belongs to the organisations that consistently earn credibility.

This is a significant shift. For years, digital platforms encouraged publishers to optimise for algorithms. Headlines were written to maximise curiosity.

Stories were designed to increase engagement. Success was often measured by traffic reports rather than public impact.

Yet audiences have become more discerning. Many readers have experienced the disappointment of clicking on a sensational headline only to discover that the story offered little substance.

Others have watched false information spread rapidly across social media before later being corrected—or not corrected at all.

These experiences come at a cost. Every misleading headline, every unverified claim, and every failure to correct an error weakens public confidence.

Rebuilding that confidence is far more difficult than gaining a single click.

This is why trust should no longer be viewed as merely an editorial principle.

It is a strategic business asset. Readers who trust a media brand are more likely to return regularly, subscribe to premium products, recommend content to others, and engage with multiple platforms.

Advertisers increasingly seek environments where their brands appear alongside credible journalism rather than questionable content.

Business partners are more willing to collaborate with organisations whose reputations reflect professionalism and integrity.

When information can be created instantly by machines, shared globally within seconds, and manipulated with remarkable sophistication, audiences need reliable institutions capable of separating fact from fiction.

The future belongs to organisations willing to prioritise credibility over convenience. This does not mean ignoring innovation or audience engagement.

On the contrary, modern journalism must embrace digital platforms, data analytics, multimedia storytelling, and emerging technologies. But these tools should strengthen journalism’s mission, not replace it.

For media organisations across Africa, the opportunity is especially significant.

As internet access expands and digital audiences grow, there is immense demand for journalism that reflects local realities, explains complex issues, and holds institutions accountable.

Readers are not simply looking for information they can find anywhere; they are looking for reliable voices they can depend on.

Media organisations that understand this will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. They will attract loyal audiences rather than fleeting visitors.

They will build communities rather than temporary traffic. They will become institutions that people rely on instead of platforms people merely browse.

In the end, journalism has never been about generating the highest number of clicks. Its purpose has always been to inform citizens, challenge power, foster informed debate, and strengthen society through credible information. Algorithms may reward engagement.

Technology may accelerate distribution. But none of these can substitute for trust.

Because in the digital age, audiences have more choices than ever before.

They can consume news from thousands of websites, millions of social media accounts, and an endless stream of digital creators.

Their greatest challenge is no longer finding information. It is knowing whom to believe.