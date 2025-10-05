Mission Possible: Putting customers at the heart of MCL’s next 25 years

Today, as we begin Customer Service Week 2025 under the theme “Mission: Possible,” I find myself reflecting deeply on what this moment means for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), and for me personally as the one entrusted to steer this ship.

This is no ordinary Monday. It is both the first day of a global celebration of service excellence and a milestone moment in our journey, as MCL marks 25 years since its formation. These occasions together are a powerful reminder of one truth: customers are not just part of our story, they are the very reason we exist.

When news of my appointment as Managing Director was announced on 29th April 2025, I was humbled by the overwhelming response, from my family, the Board, colleagues across MCL, and the wider public. What struck me most was how far the impact of this announcement reached: Government leaders and Members of Parliament sent warm congratulations, business leaders extended their goodwill, and ordinary Tanzanians, our readers and followers, shared messages of encouragement and expectation. The warmth of those voices reminded me that this role is not about one individual; it is about a collective journey of trust, service, and transformation. That moment of engagement from so many corners of society was not just a welcome, it was a charge to lead with authenticity and to keep our customers firmly at the centre of everything we do.

When I accepted the responsibility of leading MCL, one truth became immediately clear: this role is not about managing operations, numbers, or strategies. It is about safeguarding and strengthening a 25-year legacy of trust between MCL and the people in Tanzania and beyond who turn to us every day for information, inspiration, and connection.

When MCL was established a quarter of a century ago, the media landscape was very different. Print dominated, digital was just emerging, and audiences engaged in simpler, more predictable ways. Over the years, technology, platforms, and consumer behaviour have transformed, but one constant has remained: the trust of our customers.

Warren Buffett once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” For 25 years, MCL has built a reputation rooted in credibility, integrity, and service. Every loyal reader who buys Mwananchi at dawn, every young professional scrolling The Citizen online, every policymaker referencing our stories in Parliament, and every advertiser who trusted us with their brand, each has shaped who we are today.

Simon Sinek reminds us in Start With Why: “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it.” For 25 years, MCL’s “why” has been simple: to inform, educate, and empower people, while putting their needs first. These interactions, whether in print, digital, or face-to-face—are the heartbeat of our organisation.

I still remember one moment in May, just a few weeks after I had stepped into this role. I visited one of our long-time vendors in Dodoma, someone who had been selling newspapers for more than a decade. As we stood in his small selling point, he shared stories of customers who came in daily, some for over ten years, relying on our papers as part of their morning ritual. He smiled and said, “Your newspapers aren’t just products; they are part of people’s daily lives.” That simple statement struck me deeply. It reminded me that credibility and consistency are the foundation of lasting relationships.

Later that same week, I spoke with a young entrepreneur who had advertised her small business on our digital platforms. She told me how our reach had helped her connect with customers she would never have imagined. Around the same time, I also attended one of MCL’s flagship events, the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum, where I met hundreds of attendees and stakeholders who had benefited from our programs. These conversations with vendors, advertisers, readers, partners, policymakers, and community members reminded me of something essential: service is not about transactions, it is about human impact.

The theme “Mission: Possible” could not be more fitting for MCL today. Transforming a traditional print house into a digital-first, multimedia powerhouse once seemed ambitious. Yet here we are, with thriving digital platforms, interactive communities, and stronger connections with our audiences than ever.

This transformation did not happen by chance. It was made possible by loyal customers who trusted us to evolve with them, and by our dedicated teams who believed in the mission. Simon Sinek’s insight reminds us that purpose drives action. Our “why” motivates us to deliver exceptional service, innovate continuously, and put the customer at the centre of every decision.

At MCL, customer service is not a department, it is a culture. It is in the distribution staff who wake before dawn to deliver newspapers across Tanzania. It is in the digital managers who respond to thousands of online queries with patience. It is in the call centre staff who handle inquiries with empathy. It is also in our journalists, editors, and events teams who create content and experiences that matter. These colleagues are the unsung heroes we celebrate today.

If the first 25 years of MCL were about building trust, the next 25 will be about deepening it. We are asking bold questions: How can we tell stories that not only inform but empower? How can we use technology to serve, not overwhelm? How do we ensure inclusivity, so that whether you are in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, or beyond Tanzania, MCL content speaks to you?

The answers lie in innovation, empathy, and listening. As captain at the helm of this great ship, my role is to ensure that every new platform, story, or service strengthens the trust that has defined MCL for 25 years. Every decision begins with our customers, and every step forward is guided by the “why” behind everything we do.

On this first day of Customer Service Week 2025, I want to pause and say thank you. To our customers: you are our compass, our critics, our cheerleaders, and our partners. You made the last 25 years possible, and you will make the next 25 even more meaningful.

And to our incredible staff: your dedication, creativity, and resilience make our mission possible every day. You are the heartbeat of MCL, and it is because of you that our customers feel seen, heard, and valued.

Today, we celebrate not just in words but in action. Because at MCL, our mission has always been, and will always be, possible because of you.

As captain, I know the true measure of my leadership will be how well we serve those who trust us most: our customers.

Happy Customer Service Week.