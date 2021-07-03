My 'puppy love' experience in my relationship with Mbeya City

By Danford Mpumilwa More by this Author

My relationship with Mbeya city is akin to that of a hubby and his wife. It has its ups and downs. It begins on a romantic note, and goes through the normal marital turbulence. And, if it survives all that, it ends up on a blissful note.

I first visited Mbeya in 1971 when I was a student at the-then Mkwawa High School in Iringa town. At that school, there was a wide range of extramural sporting and social activities.

As a young boy with the normal hot blood flowing through my veins I tried to engage myself in a number of the events - among which singing was my favourite.

I was a member of the school choir, which was basically a Lutheran Church outfit - although it embraced all the other churches in Iringa town every Sunday.

I was also a member of the school’s jiving outfit: The Skylarks. We crooned South Africa-inspired songs whose origins were from the-then black townships in apartheid South Africa.

The Skylarks became very popular among the students at the school, and also at the other schools in town, including the AgaKhan, the Highlands and Iringa Girls schools.

Immaculately clad in long-sleeved white shirt, a black tie, black trousers and black ‘Italian’ shoes, we sang and danced to the virtually mournful black South African melodies. It goes without saying that we borrowed most of the above-listed special attire!

In due course, however, we became the ‘darlings’ of Iringa town. There was no way one could successfully organise an event in the town involving the youth without engaging us.

Our reputation even crossed regional border, reaching Mbeya. That was why at one point the Headmistress of Loleza Girls Secondary School, and the Headmaster of Iyunga Secondary School, extended invitations to our group to perform there.

Naturally, we were thrilled. Particularly with our gig at the Loleza Girls School. Indeed that was the case. The excited and screaming young lasses were an inspiration. No wonder that was the highlight of our tour.

At the end of the event, several girls mobbed us and gave us their names and addresses. In my case, I was also given a picture of the girl. This was my first love, if I can say so. Puppy love! I still harbour those fond and romantic memories, notwithstanding the fact that I never met the girl again.

The second time I visited Mbeya was in 1975 when I was at the University of Dar es Salaam. I wrote in here previously how I became a DJ at Mabatini - and almost abandoned university. Ha! That was a near miss.

The third time was two years ago when my wife and our children were travelling from Njombe to Arusha by bus. The greedy bus agent had overbooked and I was forced to take them to Mbeya where most buses originate - and re-book them. A nasty, costly experience, I recall!

And this time I travelled to Rujewa, three or so kilometres off the Iringa- Mbeya highway, in Mbarali District, to meet with a friend. Unfortunately, he had an emergency and had to travel to Iringa immediately.

Having nothing much to do, I decided to leisurely drive back to Ilembula, Wanging’ombe District, where I have a residence, and in which my mother lives.

I reached the Mbeya highway and decided to wet my thrapple with a few cold lagers at Igawa Hotel before I continued with my leisurely drive.

I was on my third beer when those fond and romantic memories of my initial contact with Mbeya flooded my mind. Oh! What the hell! I thought. I am going to Mbeya instead and perhaps I might re-live my ‘puppy love’ experience. Mbeya: here I come... More on Mbeya next week. Cheerio!









The author is a veteran journalist and communications expert based in Arusha