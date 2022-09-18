PERMANENT SOLUTION TO ‘PANYA ROAD’ NEEDED!

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

We admire and are in full support of the police force’s efforts in combating the recent resurgence of the criminal gang locally known as panya road. This chaotic group believed to comprise of youth has caused mayhem in Tanzania, with Dar es Salaam being the hardest hit city.

Over the years as media we have played our roles of alerting the public and authorities on various atrocities happening around them. But it defeats our purpose if our role becomes just that; as arbiters of news with no real impact on what we convey.

The latest rise of the criminal gangs in the country’s commercial capital has hit harder than it did in the past. This time, in the wake of their crime rampage, these lawbreakers took the life of an innocent university student.

It shouldn’t have come to that. We shouldn’t have had to wait until a life is taken for authorities to react and make their presence known.

The death of Maria Basso Paschal should not go in vain. Those responsible should be held accountable. But beyond that, the government through its security forces spearheaded by the police force need to ensure that such a crime never happens again.

Residents shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked, robbed and harmed while in their vicinity. When it gets to this level of insecurity, t is a clear sign that something, somewhere is not right. Our security forces should take a step back and reassess themselves and their core mandate to the Tanzanian people.

As President Samia Suluhu Hassan rightly pointed, the police force needs major reforms in order to be more effective in the execution of their duties. But this applies not only to the police force. The feeling of fecklessness has somehow permeated Tanzanian society. Today, we live in a sense of fear that our safety is not guaranteed. But who is to guarantee that for us?

This latest heinous crime committed by a gang of criminals is a stark reminder that we shouldn’t lose sight of our priorities. Security should be a key priority to everyone.

So, as the government through the police force continues to secure our streets by apprehending the suspects, we need to be reminded that only a sustainable/permanent solution will save us from these security fears and risks.

We need to understand that there is nothing more important in this world than your personal safety and the safety of the ones you love.

Maria’s family had to lay her to rest on September 17. At the young age of 24, with so many dreams and ambitions ahead of her, it is unfair that her life was put to an end by people who were after nothing but material things.





Proactive than reactive

The quick government reaction, manifested by the Bunge session where proceedings were halted to address the criminal gang situation is what we have been yearning for, for a very long time. However, it shouldn’t be a reaction to a crime already committed. Such stern measures need to be prohibitive/preventive and not an aftermath.