RECONSIDER MOTORBIKES AS TRANSPORT FOR PUPILS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Grim new statistics reveal that road accidents continue to kill and maim thousands of people every year in Tanzania.

According to data released by police on Monday, 1,245 people were killed in 3,268 road accidents in 2021.

Of particular concern are the deaths of 56 schoolchildren, who were killed in road accidents that involved motorcycle taxis, popularly known as bodabodas.

Worryingly enough, as days go by, more parents and guardians turn to bodabodas as an affordable means of transport for their school-going children.

The situation is such that it is no longer uncommon to see three or four schoolchildren – minus helmets, of course – riding on a single bodaboda.

According to experts, motorcycles are 29 times more likely to be involved in accidents than other motorised vehicles.

Advertisement

Why is that the case? Various reasons have been put to the fore.

Motorcycles have a low visual profile. That is, due to their smaller sizes, it is harder to see them compared to cars, lorries, or buses.

It is also easier to lose control on a motorcycle due to manufacturer defect or improper maintenance. Novice riders who may not be familiar with the ABCs of motorcycle riding can end up being involved in accidents.

Also, recklessness and drink-driving are among the main causes of motorcycle accidents.

It is clear that the death of a person, regardless of their age, is a huge loss to their family and nation. Children have a whole future ahead of them. Protecting their lives is crucial for the nation.

It is time parents and guardians found alternative ways of taking their children to and from school instead of using bodabodas.

Bodaboda riders should also observe traffic rules at all times while on the road.









WORK ON WB REPORT ON WOMEN

A new World Bank (WB) report shows that Tanzania has made notable gains in expanding women’s economic opportunities in the past two decades. Currently, many Tanzanian women are compensated employees. The ratio of women to men in jobs paying wages rose from 0.35 in 2000 to 0.64 in 2019.

Indeed, this is remarkable progress even though there are still many challenges to address for more women to engage in economic activities. Admittedly, there have been concerted efforts to reduce the gender gap in, say, land ownership and wage rates, but problems remain despite improvements highlighted in the report.

Such challenges slow women’s progress towards economic liberation, and therefore need more attention. We should also build on Tanzania’s female labour force participation rate, which stands at 80 percent, up from 67 percent 20 years ago.

Much as we laud their role in the country’s economy, it is imperative for the authorities to facilitate them with training on financial and business skills. In that regard, they can have the right knowledge, which can bolster savings that can enable them to open new businesses.

The economy is increasingly being digitised, so in order to speed up women’s involvement, it is crucial that they have appropriate knowledge of how marketing in digital platforms works.