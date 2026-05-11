Tanga or Mombasa? The geopolitics behind Dangote’s $17 billion refinery shift

By Baraka Thomas

A refinery is never just a refinery.

There is something profoundly symbolic about ports. Ports are not merely gateways for ships and cargo; they are mirrors of national ambition. They reveal which countries are preparing for the future and which are still negotiating with yesterday.

Across history, great civilizations rose around strategic waters - Alexandria, Singapore, Rotterdam, Carthage, Piraeus, Ephesus, and Muziris. In East Africa today, the Indian Ocean has once again become a theatre of economic diplomacy, geopolitical rivalry, industrial imagination, and strategic competition.

And now, at the center of that theatre stands one man: Aliko Dangote. When Africa’s richest man signaled his preference to establish a refinery worth between $15 billion and $17 billion (Sh39 trillion and Sh44.2 trilion) in Mombasa instead of Tanga, the announcement was far more than a commercial decision.

It was a geopolitical signal - a statement about where capital feels most secure, most profitable, and most strategically welcomed.

A refinery of such magnitude is never just a refinery. It is an instrument of geopolitical influence, economic power projection, maritime dominance, industrial transformation, and regional integration.

Whoever hosts such infrastructure controls energy corridors, fuel logistics, supply chains, foreign exchange flows, and ultimately strategic leverage within East and Southern Africa.

Yet only weeks earlier, the regional narrative had pointed in another direction.

During high-level discussions in Nairobi, the vision that captured East Africa’s imagination was a joint regional refinery centered in Tanga, Tanzania — one that would process crude oil from Uganda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya through interconnected pipeline infrastructure stretching across the region.

Then suddenly, the compass shifted north. Today, the debate is no longer simply about Tanga or Mombasa.

It is about the future geography of energy power in Africa, and which country best understands the politics of infrastructure, strategic capital, and twenty-first century industrialization.

The energy reality of East and Southern Africa

East and Southern Africa are paradoxically rich in hydrocarbons yet structurally dependent on imported refined petroleum products.

Uganda possesses an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. South Sudan holds approximately 3.5 billion barrels. Tanzania has more than 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, while Mozambique possesses over 100 trillion cubic feet.

Angola and Nigeria remain major continental producers, and the Democratic Republic of Congo continues attracting exploration interest.

Yet despite these enormous resources, the region still imports billions of dollars’ worth of refined petroleum products annually from the Middle East, India, and Europe. This dependence exposes African economies to foreign exchange pressures, supply-chain disruptions, shipping vulnerabilities in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, inflationary fuel shocks, and long-term energy insecurity.

Africa exports crude but imports value. That contradiction remains one of the continent’s greatest structural economic weaknesses. Dangote understands this reality better than many policymakers.

His Lagos refinery, currently processing around 650,000 barrels per day with ambitions for further expansion, was designed not merely as a Nigerian project but as a continental energy platform. The proposed East African refinery is part of that broader industrial vision.

Why the shift to Mombasa raises bigger questions

At first glance, Dangote’s preference for Mombasa appears commercially logical. Kenya possesses one of East Africa’s largest fuel-consuming markets, while Mombasa Port already serves as a critical petroleum gateway for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and parts of eastern DRC.

The city benefits from established logistics systems, petroleum-handling infrastructure, shipping connectivity, and strong commercial visibility.

But the deeper question is this: if these advantages were always so obvious, why was Tanga initially central to the regional refinery vision?

That question matters because refinery decisions are not shaped by geography or economics alone. They are equally shaped by political confidence, diplomatic coordination, regional bargaining, and strategic signaling.

The earlier proposal for Tanga was not accidental. It reflected Tanzania’s strategic position within the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), stretching approximately 1,443 kilometers from Uganda to Tanzania, which already places Tanga at the center of emerging regional energy logistics.

Geographically and geopolitically, Tanga remains one of the most strategic locations on the East African coast. Unlike Mombasa, Tanga offers less congestion, room for industrial expansion, proximity to Uganda’s oil fields, access to Tanzania’s natural gas ecosystem, and the possibility of integrating petrochemical industries within a broader industrial corridor.

More importantly, Tanga possesses long-term spatial flexibility-a major advantage in modern energy planning where industrial clustering increasingly determines competitiveness.

Tanga therefore represented something larger than a refinery site. It represented the possibility of building an integrated regional energy ecosystem connecting crude oil, natural gas, pipelines, petrochemicals, fertilizer industries, storage infrastructure, and export-oriented manufacturing.

This distinction is critical. The future global energy economy will not reward countries that merely export raw resources. It will reward countries that industrialize energy value chains and transform infrastructure into industrial ecosystems.

The Politics of investor confidence

The shift toward Mombasa suggests that the debate may no longer be purely about infrastructure. Increasingly, it concerns perceptions of execution speed, policy coordination, and geopolitical momentum.

Investors do not simply evaluate ports; they evaluate states. They assess how quickly governments make decisions, how consistently strategic projects are communicated, and how effectively institutions align long-term industrial ambitions.

Kenya has aggressively positioned itself as East Africa’s commercial gateway, projecting confidence, speed, and investment readiness. Its investment messaging is visible, coordinated, and internationally marketable.

Tanzania, meanwhile, still possesses enormous structural advantages - political stability, strategic geography, natural gas reserves, and the EACOP corridor - but must increasingly transform those advantages into a more coordinated and globally visible investment narrative.

Because in modern geopolitics, perception itself has become a strategic asset.

Regionalism under pressure

The East African Community was founded on the principle that shared infrastructure creates shared prosperity. A regional refinery in Tanga would have symbolized precisely that vision.

Instead, the current trajectory risks transforming regional integration into regional competition. That carries long-term dangers.

If East African states compete individually for strategic investments without coordinated industrial planning, the region risks duplicating infrastructure, fragmenting energy markets, weakening bargaining power, and slowing regional industrialization. Energy infrastructure should unite the region, not divide it.

The refinery debate therefore tests whether East Africa truly believes in economic integration or merely invokes regionalism when politically convenient.

What Tanzania must do now

Tanzania has not lost the opportunity, but it has received an important strategic warning. Natural resources alone no longer attract investment. Strategic organization does.

First, Tanzania should accelerate the transformation of Tanga into a dedicated Energy and Petrochemical Special Economic Zone supported by tax incentives, fast-track licensing, industrial land banks, and integrated logistics infrastructure.

Second, the country must continue modernizing Tanga Port while strengthening railway, pipeline, and road connectivity linking Uganda and neighboring states. Investors increasingly invest in readiness, not promises.

Third, Tanzania needs a more assertive energy diplomacy strategy focused on regional coordination, investor engagement, and strategic communication. Energy projects today are negotiated through diplomacy as much as engineering.

Fourth, Tanzania must leverage its 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas not in isolation, but as part of a broader industrial ecosystem involving LNG, fertilizers, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and regional power generation.

Finally, Tanzania should market itself not as Kenya’s competitor, but as East Africa’s neutral energy gateway connecting Southern Africa, Central Africa, and Indian Ocean trade routes.

Africa’s new geopolitical competition

Across Africa, a silent race is unfolding. Not for speeches. Not for donor conferences.

But for strategic infrastructure, Ports, Pipelines, Refineries, Industrial corridors, and Energy hubs. These are becoming the real instruments of twenty-first century African power.

Dangote’s refinery proposal is therefore not simply about Mombasa or Tanga. It reflects a broader continental transformation where geography alone is no longer enough. Nations must combine geography with policy sophistication, diplomatic agility, infrastructure readiness, and economic intelligence.

Tanga still possesses geography, Tanzania still possesses the stability. The region still needs integrated energy infrastructure. What remains uncertain is whether Tanzania can now match those advantages with strategic urgency. Because in modern geopolitics, opportunity rarely waits for hesitation