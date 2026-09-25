Tanzanians can read; so, why don’t we read books?

By Mwita Chacha

We Tanzanians often explain our weak reading culture in predictable ways. Books are expensive. People have more pressing needs. Disposable incomes are low; libraries are inadequate, and publishers don’t produce enough affordable books.

There is truth in all this. But perhaps these explanations allow us to avoid a more uncomfortable question: when we have some money and some free time, how much of either do we actually choose to invest in reading?

Walk through our cities and towns and observe what competes for our money and attention. We find money for smartphones, internet bundles, entertainment, football, fashion, ceremonies and weekend outings. We spend hours moving from WhatsApp to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and back again. There is nothing inherently wrong with any of this. People have every right to enjoy themselves and spend their money as they choose. But somewhere among all the things competing for our money and attention, books seem to have disappeared.

For many of us, reading remains associated with school. We read because an examination is approaching. We read because an assignment is due. Once the obligation disappears, sustained reading often disappears with it. Perhaps that is one of the quiet failures of our education culture: we have taught generations how to read without necessarily teaching them to love reading.

A child can move from primary school through university while regarding books primarily as instruments for passing examinations. Eventually, the degree is awarded, graduation photographs are taken, the gown is returned and too often, the books are closed with it. Education becomes something we completed rather than something we continue.

If we want to understand our reading culture, perhaps we should also look inside our homes. The television occupies a prominent position. Smartphones are rarely beyond reach. There may be beautiful furniture and expensive electronics. But in many otherwise comfortable homes, where is the bookshelf?

We happily buy children clothes, toys and electronic devices. How often do we take them to a bookshop and say: choose two books you would like to read this weekend?

A parent may repeatedly tell a child, “Go and read your books.” But if that child sees the same parent spending two hours every evening scrolling through a phone and never opening a book, which lesson is stronger? the instruction or the example? Children imitate what adults consistently do, not merely what adults tell them to do.

A serious book demands something different. It asks us to sit still, concentrate and stay with one argument for perhaps 300 pages. Sometimes it does something even more uncomfortable: it challenges something we have believed for years. That requires intellectual patience and in the age of endless scrolling, patience may be becoming one of our scarcest resources.

Societies also learn what to value by observing successful people. We hear plenty about people’s cars, houses, businesses and lifestyles. But how often do we hear Tanzanian executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and other prominent figures discussing the books that shaped their thinking?

Employers should also think about this. Organisations frequently complain that employees lack critical thinking, creativity, communication skills, commercial awareness and strategic thinking. Our response is often predictable: send them for training.

Training has its place. But intellectual development cannot happen only inside conference rooms. A professional who consistently reads about business, economics, history, technology, psychology, leadership and society gradually develops something difficult to acquire from occasional workshops.

Colleges and Universities have a responsibility too. A university should give someone more than a certificate; it should create curiosity. Yet how many graduates voluntarily finish even two serious books in the year after graduation? A degree certifies that education happened. Reading helps ensure that education continues.

We must also write our own books. Our entrepreneurs should write. Our retired executives should write. Our teachers, farmers, civil servants, artists and elders should write.

The real cost of a weak reading culture, therefore, is not measured by books gathering dust on shelves. It is measured in ideas never encountered, perspectives never challenged, historical lessons forgotten, professional knowledge that becomes obsolete and mistakes unnecessarily repeated.

A few questions to ask even as we do self audit: How much did we spend last year on entertainment, internet bundles, clothes, eating out and ceremonies? How much did we spend on books? how many hours did we spend scrolling through our phones last month and how many hours did we spend reading something that genuinely expanded our thinking? The answers may make us uncomfortable.

Tanzania’s reading challenge will change when children see adults reading, when books become normal gifts, when professionals regard reading as part of their careers, and when society begins to associate intellectual curiosity with aspiration.

For many of us, the harder question would be: What do we choose to give our money, our time and, most importantly, our attention to?

Because a society’s priorities are ultimately revealed not by what it says it values, but by what its people repeatedly choose to spend their time on.