Tanzania reschedules 2026 national exams over El Niño rains

NBC hands over Sh500m bus to Stars as they face Guinea-Bissau

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The bus is expected to improve transportation for Taifa Stars as Tanzania steps up preparations for the continental tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027

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