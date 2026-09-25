NBC hands over Sh500m bus to Stars as they face Guinea-Bissau

Dar es Salaam. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has handed over a new Yutong bus worth more than Sh500 million to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), strengthening its support for the national teams ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The bus is expected to improve transportation for Taifa Stars as Tanzania steps up preparations for the continental tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The handover took place last Wednesday at the Gymkhana Grounds in Dar es Salaam in a ceremony attended by NBC Director of Retail Banking Elibariki Masuke, TFF president Wallace Karia, TFF Director of National Teams Almasi Kasongo, Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi, players and other football stakeholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Masuke said the contribution was part of NBC’s long-term commitment to developing football in Tanzania.

The bank has committed Sh32.6 billion over five years to Tanzanian football through its sponsorship of the NBC Premier League, NBC Championship and NBC Youth League.

“NBC is handing over this bus to Taifa Stars through TFF as part of our contribution to the preparations and participation of our national team in AFCON 2027,” said Masuke.

He said the bank’s involvement in football goes beyond sponsorship, arguing that the sport provides opportunities to nurture young talent, create employment and generate economic benefits for players, their families and the wider economy.

Masuke said NBC was particularly encouraged by the number of Taifa Stars players who had emerged through domestic competitions sponsored by the bank.

“We are proud to see a significant number of Taifa Stars players coming through the leagues we sponsor. This demonstrates that investment in domestic football contributes directly to building a stronger national team,” he said.

He added that the new bus would help the national team manage its training and competition schedules more efficiently by providing reliable transportation and better conditions for players to rest and prepare.

“This bus will enable Taifa Stars to carry out its preparations more efficiently, reduce transportation challenges and give players better conditions for rest and preparation as they undertake their national duties,” he said.

Masuke also called on other stakeholders to support Taifa Stars and other national teams as Tanzania prepares to host AFCON 2027, saying the tournament would create opportunities in areas such as youth development, business and the wider economy.





TFF seeks more buses

TFF president Wallace Karia thanked NBC for the contribution, saying it had come at an important time as the federation seeks to improve transportation for the national teams.

“The bus that was previously being used by our national teams is more than 10 years old,” Mr Karia said.

He added that TFF still needed additional buses to support the national women’s team and youth teams.

Karia said NBC’s latest contribution also demonstrated the value of the bank’s investment in Tanzanian football, particularly through its sponsorship of domestic competitions.

TFF Director of National Teams Almasi Kasongo said the new bus had arrived at a time when several Tanzanian national teams were qualifying for international competitions, increasing the need for reliable transportation.

“Given this transportation need, this bus will be used by all national teams under TFF,” Mr Kasongo said. He thanked NBC for the contribution and appealed to other stakeholders to support the federation in improving transportation and other areas required to strengthen the national teams.

“We call upon other stakeholders to continue supporting us in this area and in other areas so that we can perform well in our upcoming competitions, particularly AFCON,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign today when they face Guinea-Bissau at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, with the Group L encounter scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

Head coach Miguel Gamondi has used the September international window to assess his squad, with several foreign-based players joining the camp in recent days.