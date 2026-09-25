Arusha Masters Swimming Championship gets underway today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s first Arusha International Masters Swimming Championship gets underway today (September 25, 2025), bringing together swimmers from different generations for a two-day competition at UWC East Africa, Arusha Campus.

The championship, which runs through tomorrow, is being organised by the Tanzania Masters Swimming Committee in collaboration with Prime Sports Agency, with organisers expecting participants from Tanzania and beyond to use the event to compete, network and promote healthy lifestyles through swimming.

Prime Sports Agency chairman Lameck Borega said the championship was designed to create a platform where Masters swimmers could continue competing while strengthening interaction among athletes from different countries and age groups.

“This championship is not only about competition. It is also about bringing people together, sharing experiences and showing what Arusha can offer as a destination for international sporting events,” said Borega.

The event will feature swimmers aged from 25 to 29 years through to those aged 95 to 99 and above, highlighting the wide age range covered by Masters swimming.

The categories are 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94 and 95-99 and over.

The championship will also accommodate differently abled and Paralympic Masters swimmers, with participants requiring special assistance allowed to compete when accompanied by a guardian or coach.

Competition will be conducted under World Aquatics regulations covering starts, stroke execution, turns and finishes.

All events will be run as timed finals, while heats will be seeded according to swimmers’ entry times.

Today’s action starts at 2pm following a warm-up session from noon to 1:45pm. Tomorrow, swimmers will warm up from 7:30am to 8:45am before competition resumes at 9am.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each individual event, while every participant will receive a certificate of participation. Relay events will also be included in the program.

Borega said the organisers were keen to make the championship more than a series of races, with cultural exchange and interaction forming part of the wider experience.

“Masters swimming gives people an opportunity to remain active and competitive at an age when many have already left competitive sport. We want this event to encourage more people to embrace swimming and maintain an active lifestyle,” he said.

The competition is also expected to provide an opportunity for swimmers from different generations and backgrounds to exchange experiences and build friendships through sport.

Participation has been open through team entries, with teams not necessarily required to represent registered clubs or recognised countries. Entries opened on August 2 and closed on September 11.

Accreditation has also been emphasised by organisers, with swimmers and team managers required to collect identification tags before competition. Participants without proper accreditation will not be allowed into the venue.

Swimmers are also required to report to the marshaling area ahead of their events and follow instructions from officials and team managers. Competitors are expected to arrive at the starting area four heats before their scheduled event.