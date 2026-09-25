Tanzania reschedules 2026 national exams over El Niño rains

Arusha Masters Swimming Championship gets underway today

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The championship comes as Tanzania seeks to expand Masters swimming and create more opportunities for athletes to remain involved in competitive sport beyond their traditional competitive years

Related

Latest

  1. Trump’s diplomatic week exposes limits of US influence

  2. From 1967 Zanzibar to Afrigo’s Glory: Remembering Moses Matovu

  3. Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges

  4. Taifa Stars handed reality check by Guinea-Bissau

  5. How space technology could reshape Tanzania’s agriculture

  6. Finland offers Tanzania a blueprint for blue-economy innovation

In the headlines

View All