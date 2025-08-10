The hidden costs of ‘free content’

There is a common saying on the internet: “If you are not paying for the product, you are the product.” Nowhere is this more evident than in today’s media landscape, where audiences expect free news at the tap of a finger, yet rarely pause to consider what that “free” really costs.

Across Tanzania and globally, traditional revenue streams for journalism are collapsing. Advertising, once the lifeblood of newsrooms, is shifting to social media platforms that deliver instant metrics and micro-targeting. According to PWC’s 2024 Africa Media Outlook, over 65 percent of digital ad spend in sub-Saharan Africa now flows to global tech giants like Facebook and Google, leaving local media to fight over shrinking scraps.

Faced with dwindling revenue, many newsrooms have resorted to cutting costs. The most visible casualty? People. A WAN-IFRA report notes that African newsrooms have shrunk by nearly 30 percent in the past five years, with copy editors, investigative reporters, and field correspondents among the first to go. In Tanzania, this has translated into fewer regional bureaus, thinner weekend editions, and an increased reliance on wire services and press releases instead of original reporting.

But the hidden costs run even deeper. As budgets tighten, editorial independence weakens. Sponsored content often goes unlabelled; investigative stories are sidelined for lighter, “viral” pieces designed to boost page views; and younger journalists are pushed into producing multiple click-friendly stories a day, leaving little time for fact-checking or nuanced analysis.

This erosion of standards feeds directly into another crisis: misinformation. When credible outlets struggle to keep up, unverified blogs, influencers, and AI-driven content fill the vacuum. A 2023 Mozilla Foundation study found that 70 percent of Tanzanian internet users could not reliably distinguish between professional journalism and unverified social media posts. The result is a misinformed public and a weakening of the social contract between media and audience.

The irony is striking. Audiences claim to value credible journalism, yet rarely pay for it. A Reuters Institute survey found that in low- and middle-income countries, less than 10 percent of online readers pay for digital news despite widespread concern about fake news. Free content has become both an expectation and a trap: people expect high-quality reporting but balk at the notion of subscriptions, memberships, or paywalls.

So what’s the way forward? First, media houses must rethink their relationship with audiences. Free content may attract clicks, but trust and loyalty are built on value. Exclusive investigations, niche reporting (such as agriculture, health, or business), and personalised newsletters can offer audiences something worth supporting financially. Globally, publishers like The Guardian of the UK have shown that voluntary memberships and donations can sustain quality journalism without erecting hard paywalls.

Second, advertisers need to recognise that brand safety and trust matter as much as reach. A 2023 Edelman study revealed that 68 percent of consumers distrust brands that advertise on low-credibility platforms. By investing in reputable news outlets, advertisers can protect their own reputation while supporting a healthy media ecosystem.

Finally, audiences themselves must understand that paying for news is not a luxury it is a civic responsibility. A well-informed public cannot be built on viral gossip or AI-generated clickbait. Supporting quality journalism, whether through subscriptions, memberships, or attending paid events, is ultimately an investment in democracy itself.

Because the real cost of “free” content isn’t measured in shillings. It is measured in lost credibility, hollowed-out newsrooms, and a public left vulnerable to misinformation. If we allow journalism to become free in price but bankrupt in value, the consequences will extend far beyond the media industry they will touch every aspect of public life.

The question, then, is not whether Tanzanians can afford to pay for news. It is whether we can afford not to.