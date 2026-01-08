Pope appoints Prosper Lyimo as Bariadi’s founding bishop

By
Elizabeth Edward
Mwandishi
Mwananchi
Dar es Salaam. Pope Leo XIV has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Prosper Lyimo, formerly of the Archdiocese of Arusha, as the first bishop and founder of the newly established Bariadi Diocese.
The creation of Bariadi Diocese brings the total number of Catholic dioceses in Tanzania to 37.
Previously, there were 36, with the most recent being Bagamoyo Diocese, established in March 2025.
The appointment of Bishop Lyimo was announced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary-General Fr Dr Charles Kitima, and takes effect immediately.
Bishop-elect Lyimo was born on August 20, 1964, and was ordained on July 4, 1997, in Arusha after completing his priestly studies.
A canon law expert by training, he has served in various capacities within the Church.
He assumes his new role while continuing as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Arusha, a position he has held since 2015.