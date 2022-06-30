This is what led to food startup’s failure in Kenya

By Charles Makakala More by this Author

Kune, a food startup that was offering low-cost, ready-to-eat meals in Kenya, closed its doors last week. Writing in a LinkedIn post, Kune’s founder, Robin Reecht, said that despite having over 6,000 customers and selling over 55,000 meals in six months, the effort wasn’t enough to keep the company afloat.

Kune’s entry into Kenya’s food-tech industry was mired in “white privilege” controversy right from the outset. This happened after Reecht, a French businessman, explained his inspiration for Kune after raising $1 million in seed funding.

“(In Kenya) either you go to the street and eat street food, which is really cheap but with not-so-good quality, or you order on Uber Eats or Jumia, where you get quality but you have to pay at least $10.”

Kenyans were not amused. They took to social media to post pictures of restaurants they frequent around the country. Many wondered how someone “who had only been in Kenya for three days” could have Reecht’s conclusion. They accused him of having a “white saviour” mentality.

They were not done yet.

The perceived ease with which Robin had managed to raise funds for a solution which many thought was looking for a problem also attracted criticism. Their concern wasn’t unreal – the funding gap issue between African and non-African owned businesses is well documented across Africa.

Advertisement

A study by Viktoria Ventures in 2019 revealed that 65 percent of startups in Kenya that received $1 million or more were led by a white expatriate founder despite the fact that whites make up only 0.15 percent of the population. Only six percent of startups were established solely by black founders.

This realisation forced Reecht to apologise, saying: “I completely understand where the backlash is coming from, when I look at African startups, I see more white founders than black founders.”

Fast-forward one year later, many of the critical voices echo the controversy heard a year ago. Kune may have had its day in the sun – being in the news, billboards, hiring 90 employees, and acquiring multiple assets – but was that merited? Commentators appear to ask that question sub-consciously.

An article in Quartz Africa by a West African writer summarises that feeling with this headline: “Nobody is shocked that this Kenyan food delivery startup failed after one year”. Kune failed because, they argue, it was trying to solve a non-existent problem – that Nairobians could not afford to spend $3 on meals every day, and that they didn’t understand the eating cultures of the people.

I don’t share their opinion.

Firstly, being surrounded by restaurants doesn’t imply that one’s needs are being met. It is not a revelation that the service industry in the region requires dramatic improvement. Kune had positioned itself competitively as a “disrupter” in the food-tech field.

Secondly, Nairobi is a big, modern city, so the demographic, lifestyle and income trends that make food-tech viable globally are all present there. The 6,000 individual and 100 corporate clients that Kune recruited were not representative of the market potential, and that’s why it was experiencing a 30 percent week-on-week growth on meal orders at the end. It was just a matter of time before Kune had traction, but certain management decisions made that impossible.

Reecht blamed inflation and failure to secure $3.5 million in growth funds for Kune’s failure. Apparently, inflation eroded Kune’s gross margin from 48 to just five percent. That sounds a bit excessive, but even if it were true, it is not a sufficient explanation for the outcome.

To get some perspective, 55,000 meals in six months means 300 meals per day on average and $165,000 in revenues. There are many no-name restaurants in Kenya that were outselling Kune. Yet, one can bet on it, that none of them had even a quarter of the 90 employees Kune had. With lots of mid-level management deadwood, this food startup missed the recipe that mattered most for its success.

Kune was premised on hockey-stick growth as a result of massive injection of capital. Its survival depended on that. Reetch tried – talking to 100 investors is not a joke, but the fact that they all passed showed that something was seriously wrong with the numbers. It is Kune’s burning of cash, rather than its initial slow uptake, that killed it.

Local entrepreneurs in Reecht’s position would not have approached matters the way he did. They know their environment. So, having succeeded in the first round of financing, they would not have hired so many people, they wouldn’t have created so many distribution points, or spent so much money on billboards. They would have conserved cash with a lean operation to give the organisation time to gain traction.

But this is not the Western startup culture. In an eternal quest for the next unicorn, they miss the wisdom of investing in pragmatic strategies that are mostly guaranteed not to lose them money. Instead, they go for high stakes that often lose them money. That’s why they avoid Africa despite the fact that investments in Africa provide higher returns than anywhere else, according to the UN.

What has happened to Kune is a tragedy. People have lost their livelihoods. Investments have been wasted, and a young man’s dream dashed. But Kune’s story provides an opportunity to reflect on the many questionable business practices in the region, such as inequalities between expatriates and locals in access to financing, in salaries, and top management positions.

It is a sound strategy to involve locals in business. A sense of community ownership may be what is required to give those businesses a little edge in the market, and eventual success.