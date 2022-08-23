TODAY’S NATIONAL CENSUS IS FOR OUR OWN BENEFIT

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The importance of the National Population and Housing Census 2022, which kicks off today, cannot be overemphasised. The fact that this is an exercise that is held every ten years serves to underscore its significance.

This is only the sixth time that Tanzania will be holding a national population and housing census since the country gained independence in 1961, with previous exercises taking place in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002 and 2012.

Contrary to what some people believe, a population census is much more than just counting people in a specific area and leaving it at that. It is a crucial exercise as far as planning for the future on a national scale is concerned.

Data and other information that will be collected this year will play a key role in the government’s developments plans in the next decade and beyond.

It is data on population and housing that enables governments the world over to put in place solid plans in important areas such as health, education, water, electricity and infrastructure.

That is why it is crucial that data on all those who are within Tanzania’s borders is captured in the exercise through their full cooperation with enumerators.

There were instances in the past of people claiming that their religious and cultural beliefs did not allow them to be counted in censuses. Some went as far as attempting to intimidate others into rejecting the exercises.

But these are the same people who tend to make the most noise when pleading with the government to step up its efforts to ensure that quality social services are made available even in the remotest parts of the count.

They are apparently unaware that accurate census data plays a pivotal role in turning development plans into reality. One cannot reject censuses and at the same time expect development. You can’t have your cake and eat it.

There is no hidden agenda in censuses. The 2022 and future exercises should be embraced by all Tanzanians since they are for our own benefit.









DON’T DENY CHILDREN EDUCATION

Children aged seven and above should be in school. Without a doubt, most of them would have been enrolled and attending classes. Sadly, though, tens of thousands of them – mostly children from pastoralist communities – are denied their right to education, and forced to look after livestock.

The truth is that the government and other stakeholders have invested lots of money in developing such communities, but they seem stuck to their traditional ways of living – or, at best, are ambivalent about formal education. The 1978 National Education Act, as amended from time to time, guarantees compulsory primary education for every child from seven years of age.

It also stresses that no such child shall be refused enrolment in school – and parents shall ensure that the child regularly attends school, but this does not seem to work in pastoralist communities.

Schools have been built close to them, but due to their nomadic nature, even enrolled pupils just as soon drop out. This calls for a foolproof approach that would help children from such communities access full-time education.