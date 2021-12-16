WE NEED TO GET OUR FACTS RIGHT ON COVID-19 VACCINES

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The world is experiencing another deadly Covid-19 variant, “Omicron,” which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says is spreading at an unprecedented rate. The threat is real, and the virus’ changing nature, mutation, makes it even more difficult to contain without proper vaccination.

Unfortunately, inoculation in Tanzania is still at a snail’s pace, proverbially speaking. This raises health concerns for over 80 percent of the nigh-60 million population.

Tanzania has so far received a total of 4.4 million Covid-19 doses under the Covax programme. But only 1.2 million of the doses have been administered, which is equivalent to a measly 2.11 percent of the country’s population.

WHO’s target is to have 40 percent of the world population inoculated of by the end of this year. Needless to stress, the target is proving elusive, and calls for concerted efforts to debunk myths on the vaccines, which prevent many Tanzanians from taking the jab.

Misinformation on the vaccines largely triggered the Covid-19 hesitancy among Tanzanians, and the situation on the ground suggests that not many are as yet willing or ready to be vaccinated against the still ravaging malady.

In this regard, the government needs to do more in educating the people on the safety of the vaccines, which millions across the world have taken, with little or no side-effects.

There indeed are campaigns for it on various media platforms, but the response in the past four months leaves a lot to be desired.

This calls for a more pertinent approach to get the right vaccination message across to dispel the rumours and allay fears of harmful side-effects which have been instilled in Tanzanians by some politicians and religious leaders.

The government must also consider improving its counselling mechanisms to address the vaccine fears, as some register for it – but do not take it.









REVISIT PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACTS

Reports that Works and Transport deputy minister Godfrey Kasekenya that he has “evidence of a number of road projects that have failed early after completion” is most disconcerting, indeed. This is especially after Mr Kasekenya cited the Mwingumbi-Maswa road to illustrate his claim, saying its construction is “below standard” – and that he had “directed the contractor to correct all the identified weaknesses”.

Stressing that development projects which are constructed below acceptable quality standards adversely impact the economy, Mr Kasekenya urged the authorities concerned, including project consultants, to keep a watchful eye on projects that use public funds and other resources.

Fair enough, we say – albeit doing so with some caution. This is partly because some public projects are constructed under par for different reasons. These include grand corruption that may involve project contractors, consultants and public officials of dubious probity who connive at any and all wrong-doing for a bribe.

Also, lack of project funds – usually resulting from falsified tendering processes, or from delayed release of project funds by the government – can contribute to compromising infrastructural quality.

Therefore, instead of blaming only the contractors for shoddy public works, we must revisit the entire contractual chain to identify ALL the culprits involved, and bring them to justice.