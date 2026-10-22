Ismaili community joins Coco Beach clean-up

Dar es Salaam. Volunteers from the Ismaili community and partner organisations have joined in the cleaning up campaign of the Coco Beach.

The exercise, held recently, brought together members of Ismaili CIVIC Tanzania, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and local non-governmental organisation Africraft.

Held under the theme One Purpose, One Community, the clean-up was part of activities marking Global Ismaili CIVIC Day, an annual initiative promoting volunteerism and community service.

Kamal Khimji, president of the Shia Imami Ismaili National Council for Tanzania, said the initiative demonstrated how collective action could address community challenges and improve quality of life.

Launched in 2021, Global Ismaili CIVIC Day has brought together volunteers and partner organisations for environmental conservation and other community activities.

Alykhan Dhanani, national director of Ismaili CIVIC Tanzania, said more than 250,000 volunteers had participated in over 5,500 activities worldwide, working with nearly 1,500 external partners. Their efforts have included planting more than 4.5 million trees and collecting over 213,000 kilogrammes of waste, he said.

The community is also pursuing measures to reduce its environmental footprint. Hussein Somji, chairman of the Ismaili Eastern Committee, said it was reducing reliance on air conditioning in its offices and mosque and introducing solar energy.

Aga Khan Youth Board chairman Hanif Bandali said the community had banned plastics and was working towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Mr Dhanani said the Coco Beach exercise was intended to encourage individuals and organisations to take responsibility for public spaces. He added that organisers planned to upcycle collected waste into reusable materials.