Your heart’s WiFi isn’t working—but is love still possible in 2025?

April has arrived. Spring is at the door. Trees are blooming, but in some hearts, dry branches still remain.

The first quarter of 2025 is behind us, and yet the same question keeps echoing in many of our minds:

“In this era, in all this chaos… is love still possible?”

We’re wrapped in technology—our heartbeats are counted by smartwatches; even our sleep quality is analysed by apps.

But on the other hand, our emotions are still analog…

Our hearts don’t crave high resolution—they just want to be understood, unfiltered.

And inside us, there's a side stuck in the living room of an old village house with no WiFi signal—

A side that warms to an old song playing on the radio, gazing out through dusty curtains in the sunlight.

A side that seeks love, longs to be understood, and aches to be touched.

On one side, there are men expressing feelings through emojis;

on the other, women dissecting the sincerity of a simple “good morning” message.

Hearts are still brought together not by algorithms, but by coincidences.

But starting a relationship now requires three filters, two bio lines, and one round of Instagram stalking.

The 2025-model man remains a mystery.

He sips his protein shake, posts a story saying, “I'm at peace with myself,”

but still can’t say “understand me” to his partner.

His greatest desire? To be understood.

But instead of saying it, he disappears from WhatsApp for three days.

The modern man's love language: “I’m offline because my heart is broken.”

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, the word “trust” is locked in a high-security vault.

You can’t just slide in with a “hey.”

There’s a checklist first:

“Do you speak Swahili? If yes, who taught you?”

“Your intentions, and when did your last relationship end?”

“How many lies do you tell in a day?”

“On a scale of 1 to 10, how attached are you to your mom?”

“Why did your last relationship end?”

“Are you looking to flirt, hook up, or are you actually interested in a relationship? Be honest.”

Because women today don’t just want to be loved—they want someone by their side where they can feel safe.

But behind all these walls, all the unspoken silences, all the cryptic stories…

lies a very familiar longing:

A real connection.

The kind where laughter is shared in daylight and silence in the dark.

Unfiltered, no “don’t post that angle,” no forced smiles.

Laughter not for the camera, but from the heart.

A bond not chosen by the algorithm, but by the moment itself.

People are tired of writing dating bios.

A woman says, “Only message me if you’re serious,”

and a man still begins the chat with, “When was the last time you had sex?”

She posts a photo of a bird looking at the sky—

he doesn’t care about the bird; he zooms in on her breasts and hips.

But it’s not about the bird…

It’s about wings.

Feeling light enough to open up beside someone.

Being understood without needing to explain.

Goofing around and then suddenly getting serious.

Sometimes, just sipping tea in silence—

but feeling that “I’m here” even in the quiet.

That kind of bond doesn’t care about “seen” or “last online.”

It grows not with time, but with trust.

And maybe, in all the noise of 2025,

what we’re still searching for is this:

A quiet but deep “us.”

Yes, April is here. A new season has begun.

And maybe—just like nature—we want to renew ourselves, too.

Because love doesn’t live in grand gestures anymore—

it hides in small details.

In a “Did you sleep well?” message in the morning…

In being able to sit in silence and still smile at each other.

Maybe love isn’t a miracle anymore. But it’s still possible.

As long as one person dares to speak,

and the other dares to say, “I’m here.”

Because sometimes, one person is the simplest answer in the middle of all the chaos.

And sometimes, one look is enough to change a whole season.





With Love and Respect,

Burak Anaturk.





Burak Anaturk is a professional civil engineer. He focuses on sharing lessons from his life experiences, exploring diverse perspectives, and discussing personal development topics.

